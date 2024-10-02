Starfield: How Long to Beat the Shattered Space DLC

Starfield: Shattered Space, the first expansion for Bethesda’s galaxy-spanning RPG title from 2023, has finally been released and promises to bring players to a brand-new world with its own secrets and stories to uncover. Players who are thinking of getting the DLC or even those who already own it will want to know how long the new expansion is. With several Main Story Quests and many more side activities to take part in, here is everything that you need to know about the length of Starfield’s first expansion. This guide will tell players how long to beat the Starfield: Shatted Space DLC.

How Long to Beat the Starfield: Shatted Space DLC

Starfield: Shattered Space brings players to an all-new planet called Va’ruun’kai in the Kavnyk star system which is a curated planet that has been more hand-built than many of the procedurally-generated planets that you might have seen in the base game. Along with a new world to explore, the DLC also has its own Main Story Quest that involves the different Houses that have come to call this planet home. The Main Quest of the DLC consists of 7 Quests, 4 of which are part of a bigger quest that can be done in any order. Check out Gameranx’s guide on how to start the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC here.

Here is the full list of Main Story Quests in Starfield: Shattered Space:

What Remains

The Promised, Broken

Aligning the Houses (Must complete the Quests for all the Houses to complete this Quest. Can be done in any order.) House Dul’kehf: Exhuming the Past and The Other Side (becomes available once any of the 3 other Quests are completed.) House Veth’aal: Conflict of Conviction House Ka’dic: Zealous Overreach

(Must complete the Quests for all the Houses to complete this Quest. Can be done in any order.) The Scaled Citadel

Completing all of these quests on the normal difficulty, assuming that you aren’t forced to replay sections due to dying or any other reasons, will take around 7-9 hours. There are several secrets, Sidequests, and hidden Points of Interest that the more adventurous players can explore, which will bump up the playtime. For players who take their time and see all the sights, the DLC will take around 12-15 hours to get the full experience. The DLC comes in at around 12GB and costs $29.99 USD.

That is everything you need to know about how long the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC is. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Starfield: Shattered Space as well as other great games in the future.