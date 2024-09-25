Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: How To Beat The Last Boss

The final boss of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster throws a cruel curveball at Frank West before the credits roll. The final boss, Brock, takes away all of your healing items and weapons. You’re forced to fight the military man with just your fists and whatever special moves you’ve unlocked so far. Basically, he has a huge advantage over you and the only way to win is by leveling up a whole lot. If you’re not at least Level 40, this fight is going to be extremely difficult. If you haven’t been diligent about saving, you can also trap yourself and force a full reset.

If you’re struggling against Brock and need a few tips, we’ve got a simple strategy that makes beating Brock possible. You’ll need to level up to unlock the best attack moves, so here’s a quick guide on leveling up by farming PP. We’ve also got a list of the best weapon locations and how to open the shortcut between Wonderland Plaza and Paradise Plaza. There are also useful healing items to grab early.

True Ending Final Boss

The final boss is Brock, the leader of the commando team that Frank has been dodging in Overtime Mode. You’ll encounter Brock and his XM3 Prototype Tank after navigating the underground tunnel. Leaving the tunnel full of zombies, you’ll need to steal the military vehicle and attempt to escape.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

After taking the vehicle, you’ll encounter the final boss. This is a two-stage fight, and the second stage can be extremely difficult if you’re not fully prepared. You don’t need to be Level 40, but you need to be higher level if you want to win. We’ll explain why in the full guide below.

Final Boss | XM3 Prototype Tank

The first phase of the boss is a turret section — the tank will chase Frank and Isabella, targeting your vehicle with the main cannon while summoning swarms of drones. Aim for the green lights on the front of the tank to slow it down.

When the tank targets your vehicle, a dome-shaped camera will turn green on top of the tank. Shoot that to really slow the tank down and stop its targeting. Shoot down the drones that spawn, keep shooting the tank, and you’ll eventually win this fight. The tank is invulnerable everywhere except those green areas — shoot those and this fight will be over in minutes.

The real challenge is next. After this battle, Brock will appear personally.

Final Boss | Brock

Brock is the Special Forces Commander and the final boss of the game. For this fight, Frank will be stripped of all weapons and healing items. You’ll have to fight with the maximum health you’ve unlocked so far. I recommend reaching at least Level 40 to make this fight much easier — while it is possible to win with lower levels, you’ll need as much health as you can get.

Brock is a hand-to-hand fighter, and you’ll need to use Frank West’s fighting skills only. His grapple attacks don’t work on Brock, so don’t try to use the Suplex or Disembowel attacks on Brock. Unfortunately, he can grapple you — he’ll charge his grapple attack while standing still, signaling you need to run. After charging his grapple, he’ll lunge at Frank with one hand and perform a damaging attack. To avoid it easily, jump off the tank and wait for his attack cycle to finish.

Brock guards almost all of your attacks and will counter quickly with his own combo. Keep moving, running circles around Brock until his finishes his punch-kick combo. During his brief pause, use the jumping Knee Drop attack to damage him — Frank West is briefly invulnerable during this attack. Keep Knee Dropping from behind and Brock will eventually drop to his knees.

You’ll need to knock Brock down three times. Each time, Frank will perform a powerful attack that sends Brock flying. The final attack is the disembowel move. This puts an end to Brock, initiating the ending cutscene and the credits. Congratulations, you just earned the true ending of Dead Rising!