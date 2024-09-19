Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: How To Open The Wonderland Plaza Shortcut

Make travelling around the mall in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster a lot easier (and faster) by unlocking the shortcut. The small shortcut unlocks after defeating a certain boss in Wonderland Plaza, and you’ll need the mall worker you save here to open it for the rest of your run — but doing it makes saving people so much easier. Normally you’ll need to walk through Leisure Park to bring civilians to the Security Room. Unlocking the shortcut lets you skip the entire outside area.

How To Open The Shortcut

Adam appears in Wonderland Plaza.

Getting Started: At 9:00 PM Otis will call you after the starting day. Accept the “Out of Control” scoop and travel to Wonderland Plaza. In the plaza, you’ll discover Adam the Clown. This is a difficult chainsaw-wielding psycho boss. You’ll want to go in prepared to beat him — I recommend using the Wonderland Plaza gate to the Northern Plaza and collecting weapons from the sword store and healing items like Orange Juice at Seon’s Grocery Store. Get as many of both as you can.

Fighting Adam: Adam will appear when you try to use the terminal in the Space Rider rollercoaster lobby. The room is accessible from the second floor. Remember that Adam can’t be hurt when he guards with his chainsaws. Wait for him to attack, dodge, then attack back with your swords or firearms. Guns do very little damage to Adam, so you’ll want to bring the strongest weapons you can. Katanas and Long Swords will do the trick.

Save Greg and he’ll show you the shortcut.

Unlocking The Shortcut With Greg :

: Defeat Adam the Psycho Clown and use the Space Rider terminal to stop the rollercoaster in Wonderland Plaza.

This rescues Greg , the NPC trapped on the cart. Talk to him and he’ll lead you to a special shortcut.

, the NPC trapped on the cart. Talk to him and he’ll lead you to a special shortcut. Follow Greg to the 1F Ladies Room in Wonderland Plaza to discover a shortcut. This shortcut takes you directly through Leisure Park — skipping it completely.

Once you learn the shortcut, you can use it easily to jump from Paradise Plaza to Wonderland Park and vice versa. This makes rescuing survivors much, much easier. You can also collect the Small Chainsaws weapon from Adam’s body — these are some of the best weapons in Dead Rising, so don’t miss them.