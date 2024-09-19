Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Add Rocket Launcher

Though Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster promises to provide players with a faithful retelling of the original Capcom hit, a few bonuses are being thrown in for good measure. Several new items are set to be introduced in the upcoming title, but one of them is a tad more special than the others, largely because it was cut from the original 2006 game.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster players can look forward to wielding the Rocket Launcher during the final hours of the last day, and while it won’t be possible to use it very often, it’s sure to provide plenty of entertainment. When digging through the files of the original title, fans have stumbled upon an unused model for a weapon dubbed “bazooka,” which wasn’t even implemented into the game.

Dead Rising follows Frank West, a photojournalist who finds himself trapped in a zombie-infested mall in the fictional town of Willamette, Colorado. Upon release, it was awarded Best Action Adventure Game and Best Sound Effects by GameSpot and was praised by critics and fans alike for its simple entertainment value and uniqueness.

“This zombie action series challenges players to fend off hordes of zombies by any means necessary and uncover the truth behind the horrific incident that started the zombie outbreak,” according to Capcom. “Since the first release in August 2006, the series has become highly successful due to its outstanding action and humorous universe.”

The last game in the Dead Rising series, Dead Rising 4, was released on PC and Xbox One in 2016, with a PlayStation 4 version following in 2017. While a fifth game was being developed at Capcom Vancouver, the studio was closed in September 2018.

The series has sold over 16 million copies globally, making it Capcom’s sixth most successful IP.