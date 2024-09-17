Astro Bot: All Precursor Egg Artifact Locations

Astro Bot is the adorable platformer that’s taking the PS5 by surprise. This early GOTY contender crushed our expectations and turned out to be one of the best little games of 2024 so far, and we’re digging deep to unlock a few of the secrets you’ll want to find. The game is short and sweet, so there’s no reason not to go back and grab all the trophies you missed the first time. And one of those trophies challenges you to find three Precursor Eggs from Jak & Daxter — and they’re all in a level that’s really about Uncharted.

Let’s go hunting. We also covered where to find all the puzzle pieces and artifact locations in Astro’s Playroom — the game that came free with every PS5. Check out how to get them all in Memory Meadow, SSD Speedway, Cooling Springs and GPU Jungle.

The Lost Eggacy Trophy Guide

There are three Gold Egg artifacts in Dude Raiding – in Serpent Starway. Finding all three will unlock ‘The Lost Eggacy‘ trophy. The eggs resemble the Precursor Eggs from Jak & Daxter — the game series developer Naughty Dog worked on before the Uncharted series on PS3 and PS4.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Egg #1: At the start of the level, progress until you encounter the robot that throws you a gun — he’s based on Nathan Drake from Uncharted — and start blasting enemies. Jump the log to the checkpoint at the wrecked ship. Go up and right, past the treasure chest and swing across the masts. Continue to the island with the crashed airplane in the tree. Behind this island, drop down to a hidden ledge. There are four symbols on the wall. Hit them so all four are matching skull symbols.

The first egg is inside that secret room.

Egg #2: After the first egg, continue into the level. Swing on the vine, blast the explosive to destroy the stone wall and slide down to another checkpoint. Turn right and jump across the two turtles, then climb up the stone ruins. On the highest pillar you’ll find the second egg.

The second egg is much easier to spot and you’ll likely find it during normal exploration.

Egg #3: Continue into the level and fight the enemies across the water until you blast the abandoned jeep and knock it down. Use the jeep to jump across, then go right down the stone path guarded by missile-launching enemies. Progress to the Turtle Temple entrance by pushing the four braziers into position. Inside, climb the tall rope in the chamber full of purple spikes. Midway up the rope, turn around to see a hidden alcove.

Jump to this hidden alcove part-of-the-way up to get the last egg.