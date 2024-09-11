MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Devastators

Two shotguns are far superior than one.

After a slight delay, the JAK Devastators are now live in MW3 and Warzone and before you can add them to your loadouts, you must unlock the guns by completing challenges.

According to Activision, when you dual-wield a Reclaimer 18, you’ll “become a mobile artillery barrage with this Aftermarket Part. Accuracy and recoil control are minimal, but destruction is maximized.” To unlock the Conversion Kit, you must complete any five of the Week 8 challenges that are listed, below.

How to unlock the JAK Devastators in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 20 Operator Akimbo kills

Get 10 Operator headshot kills using Pistols or Submachine Guns

Get 5 kills against Operators who are blinded or stunned with Submachine Guns

Get 2 Operator clean kills in one life 2 times

Get 10 Operator kills after reloading with Assault Rifles

Get 15 Operator kills while aiming down sights with a Shotgun

Get 8 Operator clean kills with Marksman Rifles or Sniper Rifles

Zombies

Get 150 Akimbo kills

Get 250 critical kills with a Pistol

Get 50 mercenary kills with a Submachine Gun

Get 10 kills without being hit 30 times

Get 100 kills after reloading with Assault Rifles

Get 200 kills while aiming down sights with a Shotgun

Get 10 zombie kills without taking damage 20 times with Marksman Rifles or Sniper Rifles

How to unlock the JAK Devastators in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times

In Warzone, get 5 Operator kills or kill assists

In Warzone, complete 10 contracts

A new reward will be available to add to your arsenal when the Week 9 challenges roll out on September 18, 2024.