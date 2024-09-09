Late in Black Myth: Wukong, if you want to upgrade your armor, you’ll need rare Fine Gold Thread. There are two specific (and hard-to-find) materials required for crafting enhancements to armor in the final chapters — Fine Gold Thread and Celestial Ribbon. While Celestial Ribbon is the most rare, Fine Gold Thread is the one you’ll need the most of. At the end of the game, you’ll be begging for just a few more Fine Gold Thread drops, and if you know where to look, it is possible to farm. It won’t be easy, but it is possible.

Below we’ll explain exactly where Fine Gold Thread comes from and how to get more of it. For more farming tips, check out how to farm infinite Mind Cores or the best location to farm for Exp and Will in Black Myth: Wukong.

How To Get Fine Gold Thread

Right now, there’s a lot of confusion over how and where to find Fine Gold Thread in Black Myth: Wukong. It begins to drop as early as Chapter 3 and only becomes easily accessible in New Game+. Fine Gold Thread drops from many bosses in the late game, is a reward for completing chapters, and will only drop from repeatable bosses rarely.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Fine Gold Thread begins appearing in Chapter 3 — x2 Fine Gold Thread drops if you defeat Cyan Loong on Turtle Island in Bitter Lake, and drops from the final boss of the chapter Yellow Brow. Defeating Yellow Brow will also drop x2 Fine Gold Thread .

begins appearing in — drops if you defeat on Turtle Island in Bitter Lake, and drops from the final boss of the chapter Yellow Brow. Defeating Yellow Brow will also drop . Bosses like Buddha’s Right Hand in Chapter 4 or the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast in Chapter 5 will drop Fine Gold Thread when defeated. These bosses will only drop Fine Gold Thread once — so you’re limited to about 30~ total Fine Gold Thread in your first playthrough.

in Chapter 4 or the in Chapter 5 will drop Fine Gold Thread when defeated. These bosses will only drop Fine Gold Thread once — so you’re limited to about total Fine Gold Thread in your first playthrough. In New Game+ Fine Gold Thread will be available to purchase from Shrines from mid-Chapter 3 on. Like Silk, a limited quantity will be available to purchase from each Shrine you find.

There is a way to farm Fine Gold Thread, but it isn’t easy. You’ll only be able to do this in Chapter 6 by fighting a respawning boss. There are actually multiple respawning bosses in Chapter 6, but we’ve only confirmed one drops Fine Gold Thread almost every time.

How To Farm Fine Gold Thread

Fine Gold Thread does not drop from regular enemies in your normal playthrough of Black Myth: Wukong — we haven’t confirmed anything in New Game+, so it may be possible, but on your first run no standard enemies will drop Fine Gold Thread.

Bosses that are repeatable, however, do sometimes drop Fine Gold Thread. If you need just a few more pieces of Thread and don’t want to start a totally new game, there is a way to farm for it in the Chapter 6 Foothills region. This is the massive area full of bosses and other random enemies you can explore on your cloud.

Fine Gold Thread Farming : In the Chapter 6 Foothills region there are two bosses that respawn in random locations — the Poison Chief and the Water-Wood Beast . If you explore Chapter 6, you’ll find them in random fields with open areas. The Poison Chief is a large rock monster, so he’ll spawn out of the ground.

: In the region there are two bosses that respawn in random locations — the and the . If you explore Chapter 6, you’ll find them in random fields with open areas. The Poison Chief is a large rock monster, so he’ll spawn out of the ground. We’re really looking for the Poison Chief. He is found at multiple locations and will respawn eventually. He has a higher chance of dropping Fine Gold Thread — the Water-Wood Beast also will drop it but may only drop it the first time they’re defeated. We’ve earned multiple Fine Gold Threads from Poison Chief minibosses.

To increase your chances of getting a rare Fine Gold Thread drop, make sure to equip the Skull of Turtle Treasure Helmet and Golden Carp Curio.

And that’s everything we know about Golden Fine Thread. We’ll update this article with more information as we dig deeper into Black Myth: Wukong. Until then, check out all our other guides for one of the biggest games of 2024.