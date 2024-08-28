Black Myth: Wukong – How To Farm Mind Cores | Attributes Guide

Mind Cores are rare items in Black Myth: Wukong. They’re the only way to level up your base attributes like Health, Stamina, Mana and Defense. If you want to boost those stats, you’ll need to find Mind Cores and talk to Xu Dog. We’ve got a whole guide on how to meet this NPC and start upgrading your attributes permanently, but what do you do when you run out? Farm for more, of course!

Normally, Mind Cores can only be found in two ways. You can earn them by defeating bosses or by purchasing them from Shrines — the further you are in the game; the more Mind Cores will be available to buy from each Shrine you visit. The cost is negligible compared to how valuable these things are, so we quickly ran out just by buying up the entire stock. It wasn’t until recently we realized that you can also earn Mind Cores another way. You can farm them from enemies! Here’s one area we’ve found that works best for farming.

How To Farm Mind Cores

To farm as many Mind Cores as you’ll ever need, you’ll need to go far in the game. Reach Chapter 5 – Furnace Valley. Teleport to the Valley Entrance Shrine and run past the magma rock men. Enter the magma cave and you’ll encounter red demons with giant shields and masks. These shielded enemies have a small chance of dropping Mind Cores. Here’s a quick step-by-step.

Mind Core Farm :

: Go to Furnace Valley – Valley Entrance in Chapter 5.

Past the rock men, enter the large magma cave.

Defeat the two red demons with giant shields. One is before the small rock bridge, and the other is beneath the archway.

Return to the Shrine and reset.

To improve your chances and get more Mind Cores, you’ll want to equip the Golden Carp Curio — this valuable item increases chances that defeated enemies will drop items. Every enemy has a specific pool of items they will drop, and the red shield guys are one enemy we can confirm drop Mind Cores. Seriously, I had no idea you could even get more Mind Cores!

How To Increase Rare Item Drop Chance

Equip the Golden Carp Curio for enemies to drop items more frequently when defeating them. Some enemies only rarely drop items, and if you want to save yourself a lot of time, boost your chances that the red shield guys at the Valley Entrance will drop more.

If you don’t have the Golden Carp, here’s how to find it:

Golden Carp Curio Location : To earn this legendary curio, you’ll need to defeat the optional boss Yellow Loong in Chapter 4.

: To earn this legendary curio, you’ll need to defeat the optional boss in Chapter 4. He won’t spawn until you defeat his brothers.

Red Loong : Located in Chapter 1 – Forest of Wolves – Loong Claw Grove.

: Located in Chapter 1 – Forest of Wolves – Loong Claw Grove. Black Loong : Located in Chapter 2 – Fright Cliff – Hidden Loong Cavern

: Located in Chapter 2 – Fright Cliff – Hidden Loong Cavern Cyan Loong : Located in Chapter 3 – Bitter Lake – Turtle Island

: Located in Chapter 3 – Bitter Lake – Turtle Island Yellow Loong: Only appears after defeating the previous three Loong Brothers. Located in Chapter 4 – Webbed Hollow – Relief of the Yellow Loong.

Most of the Loong bosses are surprisingly difficult, so I don’t recommend fighting them all until later in the game. Cyan Loong is very tough in Chapter 3, and Yellow Loong is especially difficult. Wait until you’re in Chapter 5 or higher before trying to really defeat them — boosting your gear and attributes will help a lot.

And that’s all you need to know about getting Mind Cores! There might be so many more ways to earn Mind Cores from enemies, but this is one enemy type we’ve found that drops them regularly. We’ll update this guide with any new information about other enemies that drop Mind Cores.