Black Myth: Wukong – How To Get The TRUE Ending

Take on the Heavenly Host in this absurd secret ending.

After beating Chapter 6, there’s still more to accomplish in Black Myth: Wukong. If you want to see one of the most impressive bosses of the year, you’ll need to complete these steps to unlock the True Ending. The final boss might be tough, but there’s an even harder boss waiting for you in a secret location. To unlock the true ending, you’ll need to fight four optional bosses available before you complete the main story — the story ends after Chapter 6, but you’ll still be allowed to go back and fight the bosses.

The true ending is a ridiculous spectacle and one of the biggest boss fights of the year. For more guides, check out our Black Myth: Wukong farming guide to help you level up and collect plenty of cash easily. You can also unlock permanent powerful upgrade items — here’s how to get all four Vessels.

Unlocking The True Ending

Before we get started, it’s important to know that the true ending can’t be missed. After completing the game, you’ll be free to explore the world and finish the steps required to unlock the true ending. There is no quest for the true ending, but you will find clues in Chapter 3 where the Great Pagoda secret location is found. It is possible to unlock both endings in the same playthrough.

Where To Find The Great Pagoda: The Great Pagoda is located in Chapter 3 — go to Pagoda Realm – Snow-Veiled Trail.

Inside the Great Pagoda there are three requirements to progress the story and unlock the True Ending.

True Ending | Required Steps

Complete the Treasure Hunter quest.

quest. Complete four Secret Areas and defeat the end boss of each.

and defeat the end boss of each. You only need to complete the following secret areas: Ch. 1 , Ch. 2 , Ch. 4 , Ch. 5

, , , Return to the Great Pagoda and defeat the secret boss.

Complete the final boss in Chapter 6.

Once all these steps are complete, return to the Great Pagoda and you’ll unlock the path to a new area. All the murals will appear, and you’ll be able to interact with the wall in the back of the Pagoda chamber.

This new area leads to the True Final Boss. Defeat him and then defeat the normal final boss in Chapter 6 to get the best possible ending.

Treasure Hunter Quest

This quest is located in Chapter 3. For completing the quest, you’ll earn the Spell Binder magic that makes you more powerful but blocks all spells, forcing you to only use your staff. Here’s a general overview on how to complete this quest.

Talk to the Treasure Hunter NPC in Chapter 3 — find him at Bitter Lake – North Shore of Bitter Lake . Find him at the ruined temple guarded by three flying enemies.

— find him at . Find him at the ruined temple guarded by three flying enemies. Next, progress to the Valley of Ecstasy – Forest of Felicity shrine in Chapter 3. You’ll find him sitting on a log and shivering nearby. Use the Ring of Fire spell to warm him up. Talk to him after the cutscene.

shrine in Chapter 3. You’ll find him sitting on a log and shivering nearby. Use the spell to warm him up. Talk to him after the cutscene. He’ll next appear at the Valley of Ecstasy – Melon Field shrine. From the Forest of Felicity, go down the hill to the river with the large tablet on the ledge. To the right, you’ll find a lit path leading down to reach the Melon Field shrine.

In the cave, defeat the Green-Capped Martialist to complete the quest and get a cutscene. You’ll be rewarded with the Spell Binder.

Complete The Secret Areas

There are four secret areas you’ll need to complete — each one is tied to a chapter quest. None of the secret areas can be missed and you can always go back and finish each quest later. For more information about unlocking the four areas, check out our Vessels guide which covers how to unlock three of the four secret areas.

Chapter 1 Secret Area : Ancient Guanyin Temple – Ring all three bells in the forest to unlock this location.

: Ancient Guanyin Temple – Ring all three bells in the forest to unlock this location. Bell #1 : Forest of Wolves – Outside the Forest – Guarded by the Guangzhi optional boss.

: Forest of Wolves – Outside the Forest – Guarded by the Guangzhi optional boss. Bell #2 : Bamboo Grove – Snake Trail – Guarded by the Guangmo optional boss.

: Bamboo Grove – Snake Trail – Guarded by the Guangmo optional boss. Bell #3: Bamboo Grove – Marsh of White Mist – Guarded by the White-Clad Noble boss.

Defeat the Elder Jinchi boss to complete this secret area and unlock the Fireproof Mantle vessel.

Chapter 2 Secret Area : Kingdom of Sahali – Complete the quest for the Drunk Boar NPC to unlock this location.

: Kingdom of Sahali – Complete the quest for the Drunk Boar NPC to unlock this location. Step #1 : Fright Cliff – Rockrest Flat – Talk to the boar NPC in the large dead-end area. He’ll ask for a Sobering Stone . One can be found at Yellow Wind Formation – Windrest Hamlet Checkpoint .

: Fright Cliff – Rockrest Flat – Talk to the boar NPC in the large dead-end area. He’ll ask for a . One can be found at . Step #2 : Crouching Tiger Temple – Talk to the boar at the Tiger Vanguard boss location. Give him a Jade Lotus to progress. These are found in Chapter 1 near the water.

: Crouching Tiger Temple – Talk to the boar at the Tiger Vanguard boss location. Give him a to progress. These are found in Chapter 1 near the water. Step #3 : Valley of Despair – Sandgate Village – Defeat the large rat enemy and collect the Arhat Gold Piece .

: Valley of Despair – Sandgate Village – Defeat the large rat enemy and collect the . Step #4: Return to Rockrest Flat where you originally found the boar NPC. Defeat his boss form, the Yellow-Robed Square and he’ll open the gate to the bonus area.

Progress into the Kingdom of Sahali and defeat the giant bug boss Fuban. This will earn the Wind Tamer vessel.

Chapter 4 Secret Area : Purple Cloud Mountain – To unlock this area, you need to find and defeat the Venom Daoist optional boss.

: Purple Cloud Mountain – To unlock this area, you need to find and defeat the Venom Daoist optional boss. Venom Daiost #1 : Webbed Hollow – Pool of Shattered Jade – To the right of the shrine, enter the cave full of spider cocoons. At the end, attack the large talking cocoon to reveal the Venom Daoist optional boss. Defeat him.

: Webbed Hollow – Pool of Shattered Jade – To the right of the shrine, enter the cave full of spider cocoons. At the end, attack the large talking cocoon to reveal the Venom Daoist optional boss. Defeat him. Venom Daoist #2: Temple of the Yellow Flower – Court of Illumination – From the shrine, backtrack into the canyons and find a path leading into a large cavern below. The Venom Daoist is here. Defeat him to unlock the path to the Purple Cloud Mountain.

Purple Cloud Mountain is where you’ll find a difficult optional boss — the Scorpionlord. You can completely ignore this boss. You only need to defeat the Duskveil and collect the Weaver’s Needle vessel.

Chapter 5 Secret Area: Bishui Cave – Find and destroy all the corpse carts on the mountain to unlock this cave.

Defeat the boss of Bishui Cave to complete the dungeon.

Great Pagoda & Secret Boss

Once you’ve finished these steps, you can unlock the hidden boss. Return to the Great Pagoda — this can be done BEFORE or AFTER completing Chapter 6. If you complete Chapter 6 first, you’ll see the normal ending. If you complete Chapter 6 AFTER, you’ll need to fight the final boss of Chapter 6 a second time. Here’s a quick series of steps.

Return to the Great Pagoda and interact with the wall. If you’ve completed all the steps above, you’ll transport to a new location.

and interact with the wall. If you’ve completed all the steps above, you’ll transport to a new location. At the end of the path, you’ll encounter Erlang, The Great Divinity .

. Defeat him and the following bosses.

To get the true ending, you’ll need to defeat the Chapter 6 boss AFTER completing Erlang and the others. This is a massive spectacle boss that isn’t as difficult as the normal Chapter 6 final boss — Erland is very difficult, but the rest of the fights are easy in comparison.

And that’s all the steps to earning the true ending in Black Myth: Wukong.