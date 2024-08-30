Black Myth: Wukong – How To Get All 4 SECRET Vessels

You can make bosses easier by unlocking powerful Vessels in Black Myth: Wukong. These are secret permanent upgrades that give you special perks – you’ll gain immunity to fire damage, immunity to wind, and other powerful effects that make progression easier.

#1 Fireproof Mantle

The first Vessel is found in Chapter 1 and grants burn resistance when equipped. You can have one vessel equipped at a time, and each vessel has two effects – a standard buff when equipped, and an active buff when you use it in combat. The Fireproof Mantle naturally increases fire protection and makes you immune to burn. Very, very effective for the final boss of Chapter 1.

To get the Fireproof Mantle, you’ll need to ring all three bells in the Chapter 1 jungle area. The quest to unlock the Fireproof Mantle involves traveling to a secret location and fighting a series of bosses– it’s all optional, but it will help you later. The Black Wind King at the end of the Chapter uses a lot of fire. Unlocking the mantle will make you invulnerable to his attacks. Here’s how to complete this quest.

In the Forest of Wolves – Outside the Forest area, take the road leading up to the optional Guangzhi boss. From the shrine, go up the hill to the left and take the path up to the bridge. Cross it and you’ll see an archway leading into the boss arena.

– area, take the road leading up to the optional boss. From the shrine, go up the hill to the left and take the path up to the bridge. Cross it and you’ll see an archway leading into the boss arena. Defeat the boss, and you’ll find a large bell at the back of the arena. Interact to ring the bell. That’s the first of three.

Past the Forest of the Wolves, progress to the Bamboo Grove – Snake Trail area. In the bamboo forest, you’ll encounter snake-hybrid enemies. There’s a large open bamboo forest area – check the right side for a small clearing that leads to the Guangmou boss arena.

area. In the bamboo forest, you’ll encounter snake-hybrid enemies. There’s a large open bamboo forest area – check the right side for a small clearing that leads to the boss arena. Again, defeat the boss and you’ll find the giant bell at the top of the steps. Ring it to progress this quest.

The last bell is located further in the Bamboo Grove . Enter the archway path from to Guangmou boss arena to reach the Bamboo Grove – Marsh of White Mist .You’ll encounter a much more elaborate boss here. Follow the wooden pathway down to the large temple in the river basin.

. Enter the archway path from to Guangmou boss arena to reach the .You’ll encounter a much more elaborate boss here. Follow the wooden pathway down to the large temple in the river basin. The White-Clad Noble is a two-stage boss that’s much more difficult than previous encounters in this quest. This is a serious boss, so I recommend leveling up and unlocking useful perks like the improved dodge. Defeat him to access the third and final bell.

is a two-stage boss that’s much more difficult than previous encounters in this quest. This is a serious boss, so I recommend leveling up and unlocking useful perks like the improved dodge. Defeat him to access the third and final bell. The third bell is not located in the large temple. Instead, follow the river cave to the left of the temple. This leads to a large canyon with the bell at the end.

Ringing the third bell will teleport you to the Ancient Guanyin Temple secret area. This area is marked (Secret) on your fast-travel menu. There’s another minor boss here, the Elder Jinchi. Defeat this boss and you’ll have full access to the temple area. Check the dead body to get the Fireproof Mantle.

Equip the Vessel before fighting the Black Wind King – an oversized enemy that uses fireballs and other burning magic. Activating this vessel makes you more resistant to fire damage. Very useful against this boss.

#2 Wind Tamer

In Chapter 2, you’ll be able to unlock the Wind Tamer relic, which grants high damage resistance and immunity against wind element magic attacks. Again, this is incredibly useful against the final boss of Chapter 2 so you’ll want to try to unlock it early.

The Wind Tamer is unlocked by beginning the quest for the Drunk Pig NPC. You’ll encounter him part of the way through the chapter – he’ll be lounging on a large rock in Fright Cliff – Rockrest Flat. The Pig wants a Sobering Stone and other small items.

There is a Sobering Stone in a pot in Windrest Hamlet – the abandoned settlement in the Yellow Wind Formation area. It’s inside one of the pots. The Drunk Pig even says he wants the Sobering Stone from Windrest, giving you a clue to its location.

– the abandoned settlement in the Yellow Wind Formation area. It’s inside one of the pots. The Drunk Pig even says he wants the Sobering Stone from Windrest, giving you a clue to its location. Alternatively, you can get a Sobering Stone from a vendor. Defeat the Mother of Stones boss. This set of glowing stones is located in a rocky cave – defeating it will free an NPC trapped in rock. Defeat the man after returning and he’ll finally allow you to purchase items, becoming a vendor. Purchase the Sobering Stone from him.

Give the Sobering Stone to the Drunk Pig and he’ll request more items. He moves to the Crouching Tiger Temple – give him a Jade Lotus to progress.This is the temple where you fight the Tiger Vanguard boss. You can find Jade Lotus plants commonly in the Chapter 1 jungle by harvesting plants near the river. After giving him the item, he’ll move to another location. Find him at Rockcrest Flat back to where he first appeared and he’ll attack you. He’s standing near the large gate to the right as you enter his area. Defeat the Yellow-Robed Squire and he’ll open the path to a secret area.

The gate leads into a canyon that takes you to the Kingdom of Sahali secret sub-area. The entrance is guarded by yet another miniboss – this is another version of the Tiger Vanguard. Defeat him and talk to the Rat King on the ridge. He’ll offer to help if you fight the giant beetle that’s haunting the sand dunes. Drop down to the ground below and fight the Fuban boss. This is a slow, giant-monster boss fight. You’ll need to target the legs and slowly whittle down the boss’s huge health bar.

At about 50% or 60% health, Fuban will be weakened and the Rat King will drop down to help you. With his help, this fight is much easier and takes less time to complete. The Rat King distracts the beetle, so you should be able to win if you take your time. Defeating the boss with the Rat King gets you the Wind Tamer vessel, which provides passive protection and makes you immune to wind damage when activated. Those are all incredibly useful traits when you’re fighting the very tough Yellow Wind Sage. If you’re struggling against that boss, get this vessel.

#3 Weaver’s Needle

The Weaver’s Needle doesn’t sound as useful as other vessels, but you’ll absolutely need it against one of the bosses in Chapter 4. There are no vessels in Chapter 3, even if there is a secret bonus you can unlock by completing the Dragon’s quest. Instead, you’ll get the Weaver’s Needle for finishing a series of battles against a recurring boss. This item increases your Critical Hit Damage and improves your chances of landing a Critical Hit. Very useful passives.

To get the Weaver’s Needle, you’ll need to reach the Pool of Shattered Jade area of Chapter 4 and encounter the Venom Daoist boss. This boss is found in the Webbed Hollow – Pool of Shattered Jade after leaving the Village of Lanxi.

area of Chapter 4 and encounter the boss. This boss is found in the – after leaving the Village of Lanxi. To find him, enter the cave filled with hanging spider webs. After the first group, you’ll reach a larger chamber with a hanging spider web that talks to you. Attack it and defeat the “Odd Cocoon” to make the Venom Daoist appear.

appear. He’ll retreat to a new location. Progress deeper into the area after him. Continue to explore to reach the Temple of Yellow Flowers – Court of Illumination . Teleport here and backtrack down the stairs to the rocky canyon path. There’s a road that leads down to a large open arena below with an underground temple. The Venom Daoist is standing in the arena so you can attack him immediately. Beat him a second time.

. Teleport here and backtrack down the stairs to the rocky canyon path. There’s a road that leads down to a large open arena below with an underground temple. The is standing in the arena so you can attack him immediately. Beat him a second time. Defeat him this time and he’ll summon a portal that leads to the Purple Cloud Mountain secret area. Progress toward the strange blackness in the far distance and rest at the Cloudnest Peak Shrine .

secret area. Progress toward the strange blackness in the far distance and rest at the . Get to the end of this area and you’ll reach the Duskveil optional boss. The Duskveil is a powerful creature with two forms – the first form is relatively simple, but the second form is a lot harder. Save your magic and abilities for the second form.

Defeating the Duskveil unlocks the Weaver’s Needle. Activating the needle, a magic pointer will appear and show you where your enemy is located. This can be very, very helpful against certain enemies late in the game and is essentially required if you want to make some of these fights a lot easier.

#4 Plantain Fan

The final vessel is found in Chapter 5 and really can’t be missed. The fan increases stamina regeneration when equipped or launches a tornado that sweeps up enemies as its active skill. In a game with so many ways to stun or immobilize enemies, this is still one of the best special abilities.

You’ll earn the Plantain Fan at the end of Chapter 5. Once the story is complete, you’ll automatically return to Princess Iron Fan and talk to her. She’ll give you the last of the four vessels. The tornado tracks enemies, but this is one you can’t miss if you talk to Princess Iron Fan.

And that’s how to get all four secret vessels in Black Myth: Wukong. These are some of the best permanent upgrades you can get and make some of the major roadblocks a lot easier to handle. Get these as soon as you can – get some practice against optional enemies and enjoy making the biggest bosses in each area a lot easier.