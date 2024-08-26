Black Myth: Wukong – 5 Steps To Farm INFINITE Exp & Will

If you want to earn more levels or stockpile cash for upgrades, there’s one farming method you’ll want to try in Black Myth: Wukong. Farming for Will and experience can be easy and the method we’re sharing here only takes a few seconds. Even before the end of the game, we were earning new levels in less than a minute with no effort. Give yourself that extra edge, here’s how to make farming easy.

#1 Best Farming Method

One of the best farming locations is found late in the game. In Chapter 4, after completing the spooky village you’ll enter a large cave full of spiders. Progress until you find the shrine at a location called the Pool of Shattered Jade. This is a great spot for farming 20,000~ XP per minute and even more Will per run. You’ll need to be prepared before going in, but we’ll start with the basics. The farming spot can be found early in Chapter 4 and you’ll earn a level every few runs. You can earn full levels, even in the post-game, in less than a minute. It really is incredibly effective. Here’s the steps you need to know.

At the Pool of Shattered Jade Shrine, you’ll find a dense cave nearby that’s packed with spider webs. This is the path that leads to the first Venom Daoist boss fight. The nest is only a few steps away from the shrine. From the shrine, go right to the spider cave.

Use the Ashen Slumber transformation and unleash his explosive special ability. Use Fiery Burst — his magic attack — to deal high damage and wipe out all the enemies in the area instantly. This kills all the spider enemies on the spot and takes about 10~ seconds to complete. Collect your experience, run back to the shrine to repeat.

To deal more damage with Ashen Slumber, summon the Gore-Eyed Daoist Spirit and stand in his circle. Combine these two techniques and you’re guaranteed to kill all the enemies. This is only required if you’re too low level to guarantee a kill. If you rest at the shrine and reset, you’ll always have a recharged Spirit ready to go.

This quick method nets huge experience gains even late into Chapter 6. This trick also gets you a lot of Will you can use to upgrade your gear and craft new items. Will can be a pain to collect if you’re sick of exploring and beating your head against a tough boss fight, so you can use this method to quickly collect 25,000~ in a few minutes of farming without even trying. Getting better armor and weapons is the best way to improve your stats. Leveling up is good, but better gear is what’s really important. Always check those vendors for improved stuff you can buy.

You’ll need the Ashen Slumber Transformation spell for this farming method. There’s also a useful curio you’ll want to collect to earn even more experience per kill. To get the Ashen Slumber Transformation, you need to progress to Chapter 3. Unlocking Ashen Slumber can be tough, so here’s a quick guide explaining all the steps of the quest.

#2 How To Get Ashen Slumber Transformation

If you already have Ashen Slumber, you can skip this step. It’s a useful skill that’s very good for clearing out groups of enemies with no effort. It costs a lot of mana, so it usually won’t help against bosses. But it’s great for farming.

To unlock this killer transformation, progress to Chapter 3 and reach the Pagoda Realm area. Reach the top of the Pagoda Realm and defeat Captain Wise-Voice, the boss at the top of the central structure. This stops the damage-dealing effect in the area and unlocks all the gates. You will also need to defeat Captain Lotus-Vision in the prison area — this optional boss is much easier to beat after taking out Wise-Voice and stopping the constant damage effect in the area.

After defeating Captain Wise-Voice, return to the bottom of the Pagoda Realm where you initially spawned. The doors here will unlock after defeating Captain Lotus-Vision, which we’ll talk about later.

A locked cell at the bottom of the prison has an NPC. Talk to him and he’ll ask you to defeat all the captains. One of the captains he seeks is already dead, so you’ll need to fight two more bosses to complete the quest. One of the group is required to reach the NPC at all, so that’s three bosses in total you’ll need to fight. One is optional and another is dead, so we’ll need to find the location.

1. One of the Captains is Wise-Voice. He’s at the top of the pagoda and required for progression. You can’t miss him in Chapter 3.

2. The next is Captain Lotus-Vision. He is found in the Pagoda Realm prison, near the Lower Pagoda shrine. Cross the wooden bridges and look left for a large shrine area full of kneeling undead. Drop down to encounter this magical optional boss.

3. Captain Kalpa-Wave is in the Valley of Ecstasy area. From the Longevity Road Shrine, move toward the Thunderclap Temple Entrance. At the huge gate, you’ll encounter another bizarre captain. Captain Kalpa-Wave is required to progress in Chapter 3 and can’t be missed.

4. The last Captain is Void-Illusion. You’ll find his corpse near the Longevity Road Shrine. There’s a large field guarded by a giant monster — past him, you’ll find the dead body of the Captain in the corner.

Return to the NPC at the bottom of the Pagoda Realm after collecting all four spirits. Talk to the NPC and you’ll be able to loot the dead rat in the same prison cell. Looting the body will get you the Ashen Slumber Transformation, which is your reward for completing the quest.

If you’re still too low to wipe out all the spider nests in a single explosion, you may need a damage boost. One of the easiest ways to deal more damage is with the Gore-Eye Daoist Spirit Summon. This optional spirit can be found in Chapter 2 and shouldn’t be a problem if you’ve progressed to Chapter 4.

#3 How To Get The Gore-Eye Daoist Spirit

The Gore-Eye Daoist is a powerful summon that enhances your attack damage when you stand in a red circle of magic. This is incredibly useful for this farming run — you can stand in the circle and enhance your Fiery Burst attack, wiping out all the enemies in a single hit. The Gore-Eye Daoist makes this a lot easier. You’ll find his Spirit in Chapter 2.

Reach the Sandgate Village – Valley of Despair shrine early in Chapter 2. Passing through the village, exit through the large gate and find the Gore-Eye Daoist miniboss. He’s standing guard at a Fragrant Vine tree. Defeat him to collect his spirit.

The Gore-Eye Daoist isn’t too difficult once you learn how to dodge his blood attacks. Stay away and deal damage — he isn’t that aggressive or strong, but he has an incredible support ability. This makes farming even easier, giving you just enough power to wipe out groups of enemies with the Fiery Burst attack. There’s one more piece of equipment you’ll need to farm more effectively. The Celestial Registry Curio increases XP by a slight amount when defeating enemies. That little boost makes a huge difference.

If you’re high enough level, this step is not required. Getting him should be fairly simple, so there’s no reason to skip even if you are strong enough.

#4 How To Get The Celestial Registry Curio

The Celestial Registry Curio rewards you with bonus experience for every enemy you kill. The buff is pretty small, but it’s worth it — and getting it isn’t too difficult. You’ll find it later in the Purple Cloud Mountain secret region of Chapter 4. Before explaining where to find the curio, here’s a quick tutorial to unlock the Purple Cloud Mountain area.

To explore Purple Cloud Mountain, you’ll need to defeat the Venom Daoist enemy twice in Chapter 4. You’ll find him past the webbed-up cocoons at the Pool of Shattered Jade in the Webbed Hollow early in Chapter 4. Attack the hanging cocoon to make the miniboss appear, then defeat him. He’ll retreat from the arena — we’ll need to hunt him down.

His second location is at the Court of Illumination Shrine near the end of the Temple of Yellow Flowers region in Chapter 4. Backtrack from the temple entrance and go left through the mountain path. There’s an optional road leading down to a shadowed cave arena. Defeat the Venom Daoist a second time to unlock the path to Purple Cloud Mountain through the portal he opens up.

Purple Cloud Mountain is an advanced region with a very difficult boss — don’t smash the pots under the Scorpionlord to trigger his extremely difficult boss fight. You can ignore him and progress to get the Celestial Registry.

Continue until you find the Petalfall Hamlet Shrine. From the shrine, turn around and go left to the large clearing. There’s a small pagoda guarded by an enemy wearing yellow. Defeat him and loot the chest to get this item.

Equip the curio while farming to squeeze every drop of every XP out of farming.

#5 More Early Farming Locations

The Chapter 4 farming location is the best we’ve found so far, but if you’re much earlier in the game, there are still good locations to earn extra levels and save up cash for purchases. You don’t lose anything when you die in Black Myth: Wukong, so even if you’re very early in the game, you can take some risks and grind lots of levels with these simple farming locations. All you need to do is reach the shrines and start hunting monsters.

Snake Trail: Located in the Bamboo Grove, there’s a good early farming spot in Chapter 1. From the Snake Trail shrine, go up and follow the path, taking out the snake across the bridge. Past the snake there’s another group of skeletons. Defeat them and reset at the shrine. If you have the Pluck of Many spell, use it for easy farming.

Windrest Hamlet: Another good farming spot is at Windrest Hamlet in the Yellow Wind Formation region. This is a Chapter 2 location and you’ll appear on a large bridge leading to a ruined village. Defeat the enemies on the bridge — including the enemy with the large shield. Circle him and defeat him for a good drop, then return to the shrine.

Those are the best locations we’ve found for Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Chapter 3 is a slog, but if you really want to farm, I recommend hunting the lantern monsters that spawn in the Pagoda Realm. They’ll only appear before defeating the boss of the area — but they drop 1,000 will per defeat. They aren’t very difficult, so you’ll be able to take them out just by strafing circles around them.