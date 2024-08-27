Black Myth: Wukong Breaks Another Massive Steam Record

Game Science’s action RPG Black Myth: Wukong was released on August 20, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players quickly showed their support as the title broke into Steam’s all-time most-played games within mere hours of its launch. The game attracted over 1.44 million concurrent players on Steam within its first few hours, making it the platform’s fourth biggest game ever when using that metric.

According to new data, however, this isn’t the only major record the game has broken. On the weekend following the title’s launch, Steam surpassed 37 million concurrent users for the first time in its history. Specifically, 37,240,223 players were signed in on the weekend of August 24.

Unsurprisingly, Black Myth: Wukong was a large catalyst for the record, serving as both the top-selling and most-played game over the past weekend.

Black Myth: Wukong is based on Journey to the West, one of the great classical novels of Chinese literature. Players step into the shoes of the Destined One, taking on various challenges and exploring to “uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past,” according to the official description. The game launched with both path tracing and DLSS 3.5 support, wowing many players with its graphics and gameplay alike.

Black Myth: Wukong was released on August 20, for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. An Xbox Series X/S version is still in development. The game has already sold over 10 million copies across all platforms.