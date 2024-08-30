Black Myth: Wukong Patch Addresses Major Bugs, Nerfs Boss

Having trouble with Captain Wise-Voice? You might not now.

Game Science has released a new Black Myth: Wukong update that addresses several bugs and nerfs one particularly tough boss. Notably, update 1.0.8.14860 fixes a problem in which turning on FSR could cause the game to crash, especially during the game’s startup or prologue.

Players who have experienced crashes in certain parts of the Webbed Hollow, particularly when NVIDIA Full Ray Tracing is on, won’t have to worry about this issue going forward. The update also introduces a number of visual improvements, especially for character models.

Thankfully, Captain Wise-Voice has been nerfed, making the tough opponent easier for players to handle.

Check out the full patch notes for Black Myth: Wukong update 1.0.8.14860 below:

Fixed an issue where enabling FSR could cause crashes for some players during startup or the prologue.

Fixed a crash issue in certain areas of the Webbed Hollow when NVIDIA Full Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed an issue where hair would stretch abnormally.

Optimized the hair effects for Yaoguai King “Lingxuzi”.

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could get stuck motion in specific situations.

Slightly reduced the stats of Yaoguai King “Captain Wise-Voice”.

Fixed an issue where the attack from Lesser Yaoguai “Lantern Warden” in Pagoda Realm could push players into walls.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could get stuck in performing “Whirling Thrusts in Thurst Stance” and become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could not switch stances properly in the sixth chapter.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could encounter stats errors in specific situations.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the quest related to Yaoguai Chief “Daoist Mi” would still appear on Travel menu after the quest became unable to complete.

Fixed an issue where the progress display for collecting Portraits in Journals was incorrect.

Fixed some text errors in Chinese.

Added translations for Portraits in several languages and optimized existing translations.

Added translations for song titles and lyrics in Music library in several languages and corrected display errors in English lyrics.

Optimized translations for Talents, Equipment, and Inventory in several languages and fixed some text errors.

Improved the layout of subtitles in several languages.

Optimized the translation of loading screen tips in several languages.

Additionally, we have identified an issue where setting the system language to Turkish on PS5 causes the game to crash on launch. Similarly, on the PC version, setting Windows system language to Turkish may lead to occasional crashes during certain boss fights.

If you encounter this issue, the current temporary workaround is to change the console language to English or another language via the PS5 main menu: Settings > System > Language > Console Language. For the PC version, please change the Windows display language to English or another language via the operating system settings: Settings > Time & Language > Language & Region > Windows display language.

We are actively working to resolve this issue and will fix it in an upcoming patch. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Black Myth: Wukong was released on August 20, for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. An Xbox Series X/S version is still in development. The game has already sold over 10 million copies across all platforms.