10 Best New Games Announced February 2024

What's coming in the future that we now know of?

February 2024 was definitely an “interesting” month for the gaming industry, and not all in a positive way. However, there were several big gaming announcements that you might have heard of, and we’re here to share them all with you.

#10 Project L33T

To say there are a lot of “looter shooters” out in the world right now would be an understatement. Some would even argue they’re “part of the problem” with the gaming world because of how many live-service games are focused around the concept.

However, there is some hope for the future, and Project L33T is one such title. The game puts you as a mercenary who must venture across a world transformed by technology to try and get loot for your agency. Sounds easy, right? However, the world is also filled with NPCs and other players who also want that loot! So, you’ll need to fight them all off and try not to die! After all, you can’t keep loot if you’re dead.

#9 Kingmakers

You might not be surprised if we told you that Kingmakers was about medieval combat and warfare. But if we told you that the game’s plot revolves around you trying to change the course of history while being 500 years into the future, that might surprise you a bit.

You’ll play a man from the future trying to stop an apocalypse that threatens the entire world! To do so, you must make a new timeline by fighting in medieval conquests!

Oh, but you won’t be using medieval weaponry to win the day. Oh no. You’ll instead use modern weaponry like guns, airstrikes, and more to completely sway the battle in your favor so you can get the desired result.

#8 Neon Blood

When the world ends, only corruption can remain, and Neon Blood makes that painfully clear in their version of 2053.

Here, inequality isn’t just rampant; it’s promoted via the main city that stands over everything else. In this place, the “good things in life” only come to those on top. However, things are about to change. You’ll play Axel McCoin, a wanted police detective who is trying to uncover the truth behind all the corruption and will do what it takes to bring the system down so that people can attempt to truly live again.

With old-school pixel visuals mixed with a Cyberpunk world and RPG combat, you’ll have a unique adventure ahead of you.

#7 Lost Hellden

Here’s an RPG that has a story you might not have ever experienced before. In Lost Hellden, you’re born into a land where every person who exists has a moral choice made at their birth. Specifically, they’ll be “bound” to one of the legendary Seven Deadly Sins.

As a result of this, they must live their lives trying to fight off the sin that is literally within them. If they make it? They get to enjoy paradise. If they fail? Their fates won’t be as kind.

You’ll start a journey with others bound by their sins and attempt to break these chains. But can you resist the urges along the way?

#6 Endless Ocean Luminous

It’s time to take a journey into the depths of the ocean. In Endless Ocean Luminous, you’ll not only get to see what lies underneath the waves but also go on a quest to learn about all the creatures that exist within this vast underwater world. That won’t be easy, as there are over 500 creatures to locate and identify.

But therein lies a big twist with the game! You won’t have to take on these underwater expeditions on your own! You can have groups of 30 go into the waters and experience these wonders with us! So get your wetsuit on and prepare to dive; the ocean awaits!

#5 Ys X: Nordics

Are you ready for an adventure on the high seas instead of below them? If so, get Ys X: Nordics! This game takes the franchise back to a “younger” time via its protagonist, Adol Christin. As you head to the islands of the Obelia Gulf, you’ll encounter a group of people who need your help to fight off monsters and other threats.

You’ll team up with Karja, one of these people’s warriors, and attempt to figure out the truth behind all that’s going on. With classic exploration, naval battles, and other RPG elements, you’ll have plenty to do when the game arrives later in 2024.

#4 Sonic X Shadow Generations

There was a time not too long ago when it was rather rare to have a good title starring Sonic The Hedgehog. Yes, that sounds mean, but it’s true! And now, SEGA has revealed that they’re doing an upgrade to one of those “rare titles” from a past era of gaming via Sonic X Shadow Generations.

This title gives players an upgraded visual take on the original “meeting” between the two versions of Sonic. You’ll experience both 2D and 3D running at its finest, but that’s not all you’ll get!

You’ll also get a completely original adventure starring Shadow The Hedgehog! So that should up the value of the game in your eyes!

#3 Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

Long before Electronic Arts got their grubby greed-filled hands on the franchise, the Star Wars brand had some of the best titles ever thanks to LucasArts, and now, the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection will allow you to experience these epic PlayStation 2 titles all over again.

These games took you to the literal battlefields of the movies and let you have fun trying to claim victory for your side. Whether you were a Rebel, the Trade Federation, the Empire, or the Republic, you had plenty of options for characters, weapons, and so on.

These were the titles that “set the standard,” and they’ve never been matched, as EA and DICE will likely not admit to. Why? Because they’re evil!

#2 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Here’s a remake that not many saw coming but was a pleasant surprise when it was announced at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase in February.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will take the cult-classic Nintendo Wii title and literally give it a new coat of paint. You’ll once again play Mickey Mouse as he ventures into the “Wasteland” and has to fight monsters with his magical paintbrush.

For those who never got to experience the original adventure, now is the time to enjoy it, and with better visuals to boot! Plus, Warren Spector came back to ensure the remake was quality. He praised the team, and that should be the “seal of approval” you need to get it yourself!

#1 Hi-Fi Rush

There were many rumors throughout January and February about the “state of Xbox” and what might become of the company. While many of those numbers didn’t pan out, one thing was true: they’re taking some of their exclusive titles multiplatform. One such one is Hi-Fi Rush, as that’s now slated to come to PS5 later this year.

That’s a huge deal because the musically-themed action title was a hit on Xbox when it got shadow-dropped in 2023. This means more players will get to check out the brightly colored and epic world that the dev team brought to life. It’ll be curious to see how many people get it on Sony’s platform.