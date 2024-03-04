Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Gets Huge Discount From Amazon

There are certain ways to tell if a video game is doing well or if it’s not. If it is, you’ll hear all sorts of things about its reviews, its “accolades,” and its impressive sales figures. If a game isn’t doing well, you’ll hear nothing about such “accolades” or trailers singing its praises. Instead, you’ll hear about how people are trying to get refunds for the title. Or, if things are really not going bad, you’ll start to see discounts for the title soon after launch. Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League is one such game that you can now get for a much-discounted price than at launch.

If you go to the Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League page on Amazon, you’ll find that both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S versions of the title are now available for $50. That’s a $20 price drop from the “standard price” of many AAA titles. That price drop has also followed for other stores, such as Best Buy.

So, what does this say about the title? Well, it shows that these stores aren’t getting a ton of “movement” from the title and, thus, are willing to drop their prices, even though it’d lower their profit margins. Given the “style” of places like Amazon, you must be doing badly for that to happen.

It also doesn’t help that word of mouth about the game isn’t that positive. Those who do like the game are honestly in the minority, and it should be noted that they’re some of the few people actively trying to play it. Since launch, reports about bugs, glitches, and server issues have plagued the game. Rocksteady has been trying to fix it, but they’re also getting ready to launch their first wave of DLC content.

That’s honestly the OTHER significant problem with the game. For whatever reason, Rocksteady was driven to make this a live-service title, which made many feel like they skimped on the story campaign so that they could do their Season Pass and bring in random characters from the “multiverse” to keep fans interested. Except, the game isn’t that interesting in the gameplay sense, no matter who you play.

All this points to another problem with the gaming industry: the desire to make “average” titles with potentially long “revenue streams” and hope that gamers like them. Sure, this could give Rocksteady’s title a “shot in the arm,” given that some won’t mind playing it for a discount, but you have to wonder how long it’ll last.