Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Director Confirms Key Town For Third Entry

Players have been gushing about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth since its launch last week, and there’s a good reason for that: the game is incredible by all meaningful accounts. Just as important, the title expanded upon the game’s lore, world, and more to ensure that gamers had the best experience within it. Remember, the original “remake” title was set entirely within Midgar, with the team at Avalanche only getting out of the city after a clash with Sephiroth. However, while the Square Enix team did make the world vast, they ensured that there was still plenty to explore within the next entry, which will finish the story.

This was stated previously when the team noted that the home of the Wutai organization wouldn’t be available in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. But as many fans of the original game have noted, a key town that was in the original game but wasn’t in the remake despite it being tied to a certain character needed to be addressed. In an interview with IGN, Naoki Hamaguchi, the game’s director, confirmed that Rocket Town will be in the final entry and that he and Tetsuya Nomura reworked things so that a different area could get the spotlight:

“So as for Rocket Town, this was also not a part of Nojima-san’s original structure…And considering that how we introduce the character, Cid, for the Remake series this time is arranged a bit differently, Nojima-san, Nomura-san and I were all aligned with this decision to consider this for the next title. Considering that in the original the Gongaga area was optional for the players, we wanted to delve into this and express this more in depth for Rebirth. And so that was also an additional consideration for this as well.”

This team philosophy is one of the key building blocks of the remake saga. Many of the characters and places that became iconic later, such as Yuffie and Vincent, weren’t mandatory when you did the original game. Instead, they were optional characters you could pick up. Yet, with the remake, they’re now important parts of the narrative and combat system.

As for the cities and towns you visit, the team previously talked about how they wanted to expand the world and use the PS5’s systems to ensure it was as vibrant and seamless as possible. They did have to cut some small things out and have to figure out how to accomplish certain things for the last entry, but given all they’ve done, they’ll likely do well.