Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Season 2 Introduces Warhammer Collaboration

It's the first time we get to see Activision's take on Warhammer 40,000.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Season 2 introduces another surprising collaboration to the Call of Duty universe, the world of Warhammer 40,000.

Games Workshop’s miniature wargaming franchise has long been fertile ground for video games, but it hasn’t really been big enough to be taken on by Activision. With this special collaboration, we can see what the Call of Duty developers can do with the franchise, outside of the boomer shooter template of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, or the upcoming hack-and-slash Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

All these details come straight from the Call of Duty blog update for Season 2.

First off, every player is going to get a chance to play as Space Marines in a Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor! Event, from March 13 to 27. For the duration of the event, you can earn these rewards:

“Inquisitorial Seal” Weapon Sticker.

“Know No Fear” Large Decal.

“For the Emperor” Emblem.

“Righteous Hatred” Weapon Charm.

“Psyk-out” Grenade Tactical Skin.

“Sons of Sanguinius” Animated Calling Card.

“March for Macragge” Calling Card.

“Innocence Proves Nothing” Animated Emblem.

“Adeptus Astartes” Loading Screen.

“Righteous Storm” WSP-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint.

You will be able to play as Space Marines in a temporary Juggernosh multiplayer mode, where you get to choose between Kill Confirmed and Domination modes. You enter these modes wearing Ultramarine suits that have the same abilities as a Juggernaut Recon Killstreak.

Furthermore, you get an Ultramarine only ability to jump down from tall heights to create area-of-effect stun and damage. In this mode, you can only get air support Killstreaks, so you will have to take out other enemies yourself.

As an Ultramarine, you can grab armor from fallen enemies as your own, and take more damage by aiming for the head. These modes will also let you see your enemies healthbars. Finally, these modes also give you access to the Chainsword, as a one hit kill melee weapon found in the center of the map.

Now, if you want to keep these Ultramarine skins permanently, you will have to buy them as part of the Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines Bundle. These will give you the “Ultramar’s Vengeance” Ultramarines and “Baal’s Wrath” Blood Angels Space Marine Juggernaut Recon Killstreak Skins.

There is also a Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40,000 Sisters of Battle Bundle, which gives you the “Battle Sister” Operator Skin, and the Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40,000 Astra Militarum Bundle, which gives you the Cadian Kaskrin Operator Skin. All these skins come with their own weapons, weapon blueprints, and other items and bonuses themed around Warhammer 40,000.

It’s all quite overwhelming to take all in, but clearly, this is one of the bigger parts of Season 2 to look forward to.