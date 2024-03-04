10 Best New Games of February 2024

February is over…somehow. And because of that, we need to look back at the games that truly rocked the month!

#10 Sheepy: A Short Adventure

We’re starting off with a title that we honestly didn’t know came out in February. However, that might have been the point of Sheepy: A Short Adventure in some ways. It wasn’t meant to be a “big release,” but one you learned about later and how quality it is. Based on the “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam, we’re pretty sure it’s something to consider trying.

You play as Sheepy, who is a plush toy that is brought to life for unknown reasons. They’ll attempt to find out what’s going on in a world they don’t recognize. It might be a short adventure with crisp visuals and plenty of platforming action, but it should be fun!

#9 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

It might seem a bit disrespectful not to have Lara Croft higher on this list, but considering that this is a remaster of some rather old titles, I think you’ll understand the placement. Plus, there are modern titles that honestly eclipse these ones rather easily.

Regardless, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is a collection for those who didn’t get to enjoy Lara’s first games back in the earlier days of the PlayStation. Each adventure will take you to various locations, having you seek out wondrous treasures and fighting all sorts of people and creatures!

The tombs await, so are you ready for an adventure?

#8 Deep Rock Galactic Survivor

If this game sounds familiar, you likely recognize the co-op version that got many people talking when it arrived a while back. But in Deep Rock Galactic Survivor, you won’t have to worry about teammates screwing you over or not pulling their weight! Instead, you’ll get to take on the dangers of deep space mining all by yourself!

That might seem hard at first, but you’ll have access to numerous weapons and items to fend off the monstrous hordes and ensure you come out with the most loot possible! Then, you get to start over and do it again! Doesn’t that sound fun?

#7 Pacific Drive

Welcome to the Olympic Exclusion Zone, hope you survive the trip!

In Pacific Drive, you’ll be just a regular person in a station wagon traveling through the Pacific Northwest when a massive storm barrels in to rip everything apart.

But that’s not the only thing you have to fear. As you go through this zone, you’ll find the remnants of an experiment that warps nature at its very core! You’ll decide how you deal with these finds and whether you stick around long enough to answer the mysteries before you.

So get your car ready for the long haul; this is one drive you won’t forget!

#6 Sons of the Forest

Just when you thought it was safe to go to an island that happens to have a big forest on it! In Sons of the Forest, you’ll be contracted to head to a remote island where a billionaire has gone missing on. It should’ve been a simple search-and-rescue mission, but it soon warps into something more vicious!

You’ll find yourself encountering cannibals and other monstrous entities, and you must do all you can to survive this island’s horrors! The longer you spend on the island, the more it adapts and changes, including having the seasons change! So prepare yourself for a long fight, and pray that you’ll outlast what’s coming for you.

#5 Banishers: Ghost of New Eden

It’s time to go on a quest to save someone you love, even though it breaks your code. In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, you’ll be put into the world during an alternate take on 1695. With this land, called New Eden, the living are being plagued by the dead. Spirits and specters are harming the innocent, and it’s up to Banishers to take them on and help them ascend so that they harm no one else.

However, when your partner is killed, and her spirit is all that remains, you’ll have to fight to keep her alive and try to find a way to bring her back to the land of the living before it’s too late. Your journey starts now.

#4 Mario vs Donkey Kong

What happens when two classic Nintendo icons have to clash once again? You get the remake of the DS classic Mario vs Donkey Kong!

In the game, Donkey Kong finds out about the special Mini-Mario toys that are being created and decides to get one! But when he can’t buy one at the store, he raids an entire factory and steals everything for himself!

Now, Mario must traverse through over 100 levels to get back all the toys, and defeat his eternal rival in the process! Will you be able to save the day? Or will Donkey Kong get the last laugh and all the toys?

#3 Helldivers 2

While plenty of shooters are “out in the wild,” some know that gamers just want to take on massive aliens or monsters and blast them to kingdom come. Thankfully for you, HellDivers 2 is out, and gamers have been LOVING IT to the point of jamming up its servers!

The game puts you as a soldier from Earth who is being given incredible weaponry to take down an alien menace. You’ll be paired with three others and need to work together to defeat the alien horde, save the day, and bring eternal glory to Earth!

The best part? The more you do, the more weapons you unlock and the more destruction you can unleash! What’s not to love?

#2 Persona 3 Reload

In Persona 3 Reload, you play a transfer student who finds out the hard way that there’s an extra hour in the day. This “Dark Hour” brings forth monsters known as Shadows who want nothing more than to harm people and corrupt the world.

You become part of the group known as S.E.E.S., who will fight the Shadows using their Personas. Wield many of these beings to defeat the Shadows and save the day! But how does one remove the Dark Hour? What lies at the top of Tartarus? And what will you have to do to truly put an end to a plot over a decade in the making? Play the game and find out!

#1 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Come one, what else did you expect to see at #1? It came out just before the month’s end, and it was the best game of that month!

Cloud Strife is here with his friends from Avalanche and beyond at his side, and you’ll need all of them and more to take on Sephiroth! Square Enix has taken their remake saga to new heights with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and many have already dubbed it the frontrunner for Game of the Year! With an expansive world to trek through, numerous quests to partake in, dates to go on with some “lucky people,” and so on, you won’t be bored on this adventure!

The game is out now, so why aren’t you playing it?