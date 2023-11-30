Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: 7-Star Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid

Round 2 for Hisuian Samurott begins on December 1, 2023. Overall, Miraidon is the best Pokémon for soloing this raid.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet event Tera Raids continue presenting Hisuian Pokémon to Paldea. With the first round already completed, players have one more week to get a good counter Pokémon ready for the challenge. The second round begins on December 1st, 2023, and runs until December 3rd, 2023.

Hisuian Samurott is a dual-type Water/Dark Pokémon with a Water Tera Type. It knows one Dark-type move, Ceaseless Edge, which will receive the usual 1.5x STAB. Razor Shell, a Water-type move, will receive the increased 2x STAB due to its Tera Type.

Hisuian Samurott Summary

Nature – Adamant

Hisuian Samurott is a physical attacker, making the Adamant Nature the best for it. Pokémon with Adamant Natures have a higher Attack stat at the expense of its Sp. Atk stat. Hisuian Samurott uses exclusively physical moves, made even more powerful by its use of Swords Dance and Focus Energy.

Ability – Sharpness

Sharpness is Hisuian Samurott’s Hidden Ability. Sharpness boosts the power of slicing moves by 50%. This includes moves such as Slash, X-Scissor, Kowtow Cleave, and Sacred Sword. Unfortunately – or fortunately, if you catch it – Hisuian Samurott’s moveset almost exclusively contains slicing moves.

X-Scissor, Razor Shell, and Sacred Sword will benefit from this Ability. Combined with Swords Dance and Focus Energy, these three moves spell trouble.

Moves

Name Type Category Description X-Scissor Bug Physical The user slashes at the target by crossing its scythes, claws, or the like as if they were a pair of scissors. Ceaseless Edge Dark Physical The user slashes its shell blade at the target, aiming to land a critical hit. Shell splinters left behind by this attack remain scattered under the target as spikes. Razor Shell Water Physical The user cuts the target with sharp shells to inflict damage. This may also lower the target’s Defense stat. Sacred Sword Fighting Physical The user attacks by slicing with a sword. The target’s stat changes don’t affect the damage inflicted by this move. Bulldoze Ground Physical The user strikes everything around it by stomping down on the ground. This lowers the Speed stats of those hit. Focus Energy Normal Status The user takes a deep breath and focuses so that critical hits land more easily. Swords Dance Normal Status A frenetic dance to uplift the fighting spirit. This sharply boosts the user’s Attack stat.

Counter Strategies

In general, you want to use a Pokémon with high Sp. Atk and supereffective moves. Hisuian Samurott is weak to Electric and Grass-type moves. However, if you can, you should avoid using a purely Grass-type Pokémon due to Samurott’s X-Scissor. Miraidon is ultimately the best counter for Hisuian Samurott due to its high Sp. Atk and ability to restore HP through the move Parabolic Charge.

You can also try out Wash Rotom, Meowscarada, and Breloom. If you decide to use Meowscarada, make sure that it has the Protean ability and knows a Water-type move. You need to use this Water-type move on your first turn to eliminate its Bug weakness. If you want any Grass-type STAB though, Breloom is a better choice.

Pokémon Tera Type Nature Ability Held Item Moves Miraidon Electric Modest Hadron Engine

Turns the ground into Electric Terrain when the Pokémon enters a battle. The futuristic engine within the Pokémon also boosts its Sp. Atk stat on Electric Terrain. Metronome Parabolic Charge

Electric Drift

Reflect

Calm Mind Wash Rotom Electric Modest Levitate

By floating in the air, the Pokémon receives full immunity to all Ground-type moves. Shell Bell Thunderbolt

Discharge

Nasty Plot

Reflect Meowscarada Grass Modest Protean

Changes the Pokémon’s type to the type of the move it’s about to use. This works only once each time the Pokémon enters battle. Metronome Chilling Water

Giga Drain

Nasty Plot

Worry Seed Breloom Grass Adamant Effect Spore

Contact with the Pokémon may inflict poison, sleep, or paralysis on the attacker. Shell Bell Seed Bomb

Bullet Seed

Swords Dance

Worry Seed

