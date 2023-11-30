Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Confirmed For Steam And Releasing Soon

Final Fantasy 7 has been a proven commodity for Square amid mixed results for their other titles.

Square Enix has confirmed Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis for PC with a Steam release date.

The game’s official Twitter account shared this message:

“Steam Version Release Date Confirmed!

#FF7EC Steam Version

Available on Dec. 7, 2023 (JST)!

The release date for the Steam version of FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS has been confirmed for Dec. 7!

*Date and time may vary in some regions.

#FF7EverCrisis”

As we had previously covered, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is a shortened and simplified retelling of Final Fantasy 7. It’s still an RPG, with turn based combat, but with all the changes needed to make it easier to experience for new players.

To add to the simplification, this game was originally made for mobile, and this Steam version is the first port to another platform. Given Square Enix’s track record, this definitely looks like it’s only the first of many ports.

As a mobile game, there is one interesting aspect of this game that we don’t quite know will make it to the Steam version yet. You may have already guessed it, but Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is also a gacha game, and its players are already intimately familiar with it.

Some Final Fantasy fans have already tried and reviewed this game as well. The consensus seems to be that the gacha system does not feel too greedy. On the contrary, free players may feel that it takes too long to play if you don’t pay for anything, in relation to how much content is actually in the game.

But of course, the mobile market is nothing like the gaming market on PC and consoles. It’s kind of 50/50 if Square can get away with keeping the game intact, gacha included, on this Steam port or not. This release is also more likely to attract Final Fantasy’s loyal fandom. That community is willing to pay a high premium for collectibles and merchandise on top of full retail price, but they frown on the prospect of gacha or microtransactions.

So, if nothing else, it will be interesting to see how Square Enix decides to handle this issue, and if they are also looking into bringing Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis to consoles after this as well.

Final Fantasy 7 has, as expected, proven to be a reliable moneymaker for Square, as the results of their many other experiments and new ventures have gone all over the place. Not even Final Fantasy as a franchise has the proven commodity of Final Fantasy 7 in particular.