Top 15 Upcoming JRPGs of 2024

JRPGs are a very special kind of RPG, and you’ll see what we mean when you check out the games below!

#15 Metaphor: ReFantazio

We’re going to start with a game from Atlus, who you will hear about later in the list for one of the OTHER RPG franchises they’re known for.

But the reason we’re talking about Metaphor: ReFantazio now is because we know little to nothing about this game. Even if you go to the game’s website, you’ll find that there’s not much there. So secrecy is the game’s “description,” if you will. We know a trusted group within Atlus is making it and that it’ll have mechanics and a look similar to the OTHER RPG we’ll talk about later. But for now? That’s all we have to go on.

#14 Zenless Zone Zero

One only needs to look at Zenless Zone Zero’s characters to see why this is a JRPG. The ‘style’ of them is apparent for all to see.

Regardless, the game asks you to don a “second identity” to deal with monsters affecting our world from just out of sight. In this case, there is a “warped reality” that you can go and fight in to take on enemies known as “Proxies.” You won’t have to fight them alone, as you’ll get the chance to work with other characters from various sections of the organization fighting them.

Oh, and one of them is a bear called “Ben Bigger.”

#13 Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island

Isn’t that just like certain Japanese properties? They have to make a thing, and they decide to give it a SUPER LONG title just to make it “fit the game”? In this case, we’re talking about Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island.

No, we’re not saying that name again, okay?

The game follows Shiren, a warrior who has been traveling the land with his friendly ferret, when he receives a vision to save a princess who is being held captive. That was the EASY part of the journey because they’ll have to go through multiple dungeons and fight loads of monsters to save her and get out alive!

#12 Showa American Story

How about we head to an alternate reality where nothing is as it is now, and things only get weirder from there?

In Showa American Story, you’ll be in a world where Japan’s wealth allowed it to buy the United States and integrate with it. Then, an event happens that wipes out most of the population. You are a survivor who was brought back to life for no clear reason, and now you’re trying to learn the truth about what’s going on.

Wander the land, explore cities, fight zombies, and see what it takes to live in this version of America. Hint: it won’t be easy.

#11 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Plenty of RPG adventures take you to exciting places where you can’t help but wonder what you’ll find next. In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll get to experience that feeling as you venture forth into the Sky Realm!

You’re the captain of a small crew of adventurers who are searching for a mysterious island! To find it, you must travel to the other islands and look for more crewmembers and clues as to where the island is! But be warned! Other forces in play want to get to this place, and there are plenty of monsters to fight as you try and reach your destination.

So assemble your party and reach for the sky!

#10 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Welcome to a game that was born because of Kickstarter! Don’t worry, this one isn’t a scam. They just took their time to make it so that it would be awesome when you played it!

In Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you’ll meet two characters from different sides of life who come together to learn that there is a deep conspiracy going on in the land! With nothing being what it seems, they’ll have to rally heroes together to fight back!

Enter the “Hundred Heroes,” a plethora of characters whom you can battle alongside! Find all of them to bolster your forces and defeat your enemies in deep RPG combat.

#9 Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

You’ll see plenty of entries from this series on this list, mainly because plenty of them are coming out in 2024! Go figure.

We’ll start with Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, which is important because it’s the first expansion in the beloved MMORPG to come after the last one ended the story campaign that had been going on for years. That means there will be new tales to tell! Plus, there will be new lands to explore, more characters to interact with, and even a crossover with a character from another game we’ll discuss later!

There’s always more to do in an MMORPG, right?

#8 Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja has been around for a long time, and so when they make a title, you can expect intense action in a unique world you can have a blast in.

With Rise of the Ronin, they’re taking a more historical approach to things by having you play a Ronin at a key point in Japan’s history. There are external and internal forces who are trying to shape the country, and it’s up to you to decide what route is best!

Explore a beautifully rendered Japan, battle others with your sword in intense duels, and change history! Just another day for a Ronin, right?

#7 Unicorn Overlord

Certain developers are known for just making RPGs and making ones that are really good in one form or another. VanillaWare is one such developer, and they’re gearing up for their next big launch with Unicorn Overlord.

The game will feature an expansive medieval world, full of might and magic, for you to explore and reclaim. Your goal is to take back your homeland and bring in the other kingdoms to help you with your cause.

The game’s world will be full of activities to partake in. So seek them out, and see what benefits helping others can bring!

Your actions will affect who comes to your aid!

#6 Final Fantasy XVI (PC)

When it comes to Square Enix, they put a lot of faith in their main franchise, and that’s why you’re seeing multiple entries of it on this list, with one more to come.

Final Fantasy XVI will arrive on PC in 2024, as Sony wants to bring its exclusives to places like Steam so they can get more sales. That means if you didn’t have a PS5 to play the game on before, you’re in luck.

You’ll also get to experience a deep, dark fantasy RPG that pushes the franchise to places it’s never been to before. Plus, it takes a more action RPG styling with its combat system, delivering a different experience for you to enjoy.

#5 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

There’s plenty to talk about with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Why? Because the game will feature the return of Ichiban, a character that has become quite popular in the franchise thanks to his “wacky adventures” that resonated with players last time around.

But in his new game, his adventures will get even crazier! In a bid to find his mother, Ichiban will find himself in Japan and Hawaii and have to rebuild the fortune he made last time. But that won’t be easy, as new enemies are coming to get him!

Help him find friends, make new businesses, and fight his way out of situations!

#4 Kingdom Hearts 4

You’ll see a funny “pattern” in these next few entries, so see if you can catch it.

Kingdom Hearts 4 is a game we can’t immediately confirm will arrive in 2024 for various reasons. Not the least is that the last entry took over a decade to release! Just saying.

But what we do know about the title is that it’ll feature the start of a “new story” within the universe, and it starts with Sora being “dead” and in a mysterious, realistic-looking world.

Meanwhile, Sora’s allies are looking for him, and new dangers are growing in the shadows. We’ll have to wait and see what journeys await the Keyblade master!

#3 Persona 3 Reload

While Atlus is keeping “mum” on the next mainline entry in their RPG franchise, we do know that a huge remake of their groundbreaking title will soon arrive via Persona 3 Reload.

The game is getting the full remake treatment. That means it’s getting new visuals to match the most recent entry, an all-new voice cast, and other upgrades to make it feel more modern while also honoring what came before.

In other words, if you’ve never gotten the chance to play the game before, you’ll want to wait for this remake to arrive, as it’ll likely blow your mind. So, are you ready to unlock your Persona?

#2 Octopath Traveler 2 (XSX|S)

Yes, we know that Octopath Traveler 2 has already arrived on certain platforms, but if you couldn’t tell from the title above, we’re talking about the Xbox versions of the game.

The title will once again feature you playing eight different protagonists as they go on various journeys across a new land. Each character is different, has unique abilities, and has a different tale to tell. A Samurai is looking for allies, a unique beast girl trying to find sacred creatures to prevent her home’s doom, and more!

With classic turn-based combat mixed with fun twists, you’ll find a very engaging game to partake in.

#1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Frankly, no other game could be in this top spot, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is easily the most anticipated JRPG of 2024 that we KNOW is coming out. It’s got a release date and everything!

Plus, the sequel title of the “remake saga” is hyped because of all it offers gamers regarding story, gameplay, and more.

Players won’t be trapped in Midgar anymore. Instead, they’ll take on Sephiroth and the Shinra Organization across the world of Gaia, and there will be new allies to join them on their quest! Plus, given the changes to the first game’s story, who knows what “surprises” might await?