How To Gain Permanent ‘See Invisibility’ In Baldur’s Gate 3

Volo the Bard might seem useless in Baldur's Gate 3, but his ineptitude can be used for you gain if you play your cards right.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set in the vast Dungeons And Dragons universe, and this universe is filled to the brim with weird magical effects and artefacts. Whilst many of these things are locked away in the latter portions of the game, some can be obtained early on if you are willing to make some sacrifices.

Being able to see invisible targets might not seem all that useful during Act 1. This is mostly down to the fact that enemies aren’t that complex yet. Goblins are hardly renowned for their mastery of illusion. The further you get in Baldur’s Gate 3, however, the better this power gets. This guide is going to walk you through how to get it.

Rescuing Volo The Bard

Before you can do anything, you need to rescue the Bard, Volo. Volo is first encountered in the Druid’s Grove and immediately comes across as a bit of a tool. He wants to know all the details of your valiant rescue but also wants to exaggerate things to the extreme. The truth is hardly important when money is on the line.

Volo will leave the Grove and get captured by Goblins. The next time you see the rascal he will be singing for Goblins as a slave. Clearly, things have not gone as well as he thought they would.

Whilst the thought of rescuing Volo might seem repulsive, it’s well worth the effort. You can find Volo with his goblin master on the eastern side of the goblin fortress. Either convince the goblin to let him go free, or kill her. Either way, Volo will flee and head to your camp.

Accept His Offer Of Experimental Brain Surgery

Will Volo be free, you have until the end of Act 1 to talk to him. Once you have revealed your brain parasite he will insist that he perform surgery to remove it. We are going to say this right now – it won’t work because Volo is useless. However, you want to go along with it.

Volo will start to violently ram things into your skull via your eye until eventually, your eye pops out. This is a permanent disfiguration, but one you should gladly accept. Whilst your parasite is still in your brain, Volo has gifted you a new magical eye. This eye grants you the permanent ability to see invisible targets.

As far as we are aware, there are no negative side effects to this procedure. Volo will make a swift retreat after his failure, but that’s of little consequence. For a bit of fun, feel free to talk to Wyll who is also missing an eye for a bit of banter.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.