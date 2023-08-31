Should You Accept Raphael’s Deal In Baldur’s Gate 3

Raphael's true intentions are revealed in Baldur's Gate 3's third act - but should your risk your soul and accept his deal?

Raphael is a recurring character in Baldur’s Gate 3, and he’s one of the most interesting. His motives are a mystery (at first), but one thing is certain, he’s not entirely untrustworthy. In fact, he may have helped Asterion earlier in the game depending on your actions. Once you get to Act 3, things get a bit more serious.

Raphael is a Devil and every word from his mouth should be taken seriously. Blindly conversing with a being who has the power to enslave your soul and bind you to ‘unbreakable’ contracts is not at all advised. When he offers you an alternative to the Emperor, however, your ears might perk up.

Where To Find Raphael

Once you enter Act 3 you can track down Raphael at any time. He can be found at the Sharress Caress on the second floor in an aptly named room, the ‘Devil’s Den’. Entering the den will instantly cause your parasite to become inactive, something that your character could find quite distressing. This also cuts you off from the Emperor who, if you haven’t already guessed, can hear your every thought.

Raphael will cut to the chase and give you an offer you might find hard to refuse. He will give you the power to free Orpheus…for a price.

Should You Accept Raphael’s Deal?

You have three options when dealing with Raphael. If you accept his proposal you will be soulbound to a contract that states you must hand over the Crown Of Karsus immediately after it is obtained. Failure to do so is not great. Basically, your soul will be voided and you will suffer for all eternity. A fate you know all too well from Wyll’s side story.

Choosing to think about it or to downright reject it will have the same result – Raphael will ask again at a later date. He is a patient Devil and he isn’t about to let “no” prevent him from getting what he wants.

It’s important to note that you can obtain the hammer to free Orpheus without agreeing to Raphael’s deal as you can enter his domain later in the game and simply take it. Not only that, but you can also find your contract if you accepted Raphael’s deal, giving you a sneaky out if you want to change the terms of your agreement.

The Emperor will contact you once you have concluded your conversation with Raphael. You can choose to lie to him if you want, which is something we advise if you accepted Raphael’s deal. The Emperor, whilst an ally, is just as mysterious as Raphael so keeping everyone in the dark keeps you in control.

Raphael is a tricky bugger, but with enough perseverance, you can outwit him and come out on top. We will have separate guides covering how to find the Hammer and Contract as well as Raphael’s domain soon.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.