Should You Talk To The Rivington Journalist In Baldur’s Gate 3

Not everyone has your continued survival in mind in Baldur's Gate 3, and this especially true during Act 3 in Rivington.

Reaching Act 3 in Baldur’s Gate 3 heralds a change of pace. For the first time, you are in a crowded area and some forces are actively hunting you down. You have made a name for yourself, and that has put a target on your head. This isn’t great news when you consider who is hunting you.

The three dead gods are back, and one of those gods just so happens to be a fan of murder. You don’t want to draw attention to yourself, but when Lens, a budding Journalist from the local paper approaches you for an interview you have a golden opportunity to taunt your foes…but should you?

Should You Talk To Lens?

Lens won’t approach you directly, but she is making quite the racket near the Rivington Courier. Being a reporter, she is always looking for a scoop and news of your deeds is starting to spread. If you talk to Lens she will beg you for an interview. You can palm her off and go on your merry way, but an interview could be a way to provoke Gortash and Orin indirectly.

Consequences For Talking To Lens

If you accept the interview with Lens she will ask you some basic questions – at first. These are mostly around the most recent events on your adventure and the motivation behind your actions. Your answer doesn’t necessarily matter here, so pick what you think is best.

After this, however, things start getting a little bit suspicious. Lens knows things she really shouldn’t. She claims to have sources who are feeding her intricate details of Thorm, Moonrise, and, well, you. You can continue to answer her questions or you can call the whole thing off.

Regardless of what you do, Lens’ true identity will be revealed eventually. Lens is not really a reporter at all. She is in fact Orin, the Chosen Of Murder. She is the particular unhinged side of the Gorthash/Orin/Thorm trio. She poses no threat now and will not attack you. She does throw some warnings your way, however.

Beware Of Shapeshifters

This encounter with Orin signals two things – Orin is stalking you. She is a shapeshifter who is actively placing herself in your way and taunting you. Naturally, she is also planning your death. It’s also clear she is not a fan of Gortash and she probably wants you to deal with him before she puts a dagger in your back.

Lens proves that you are not safe in Rivington and that everyone and anyone could be working for your enemies. Trust no one.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.