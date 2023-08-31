Baldur’s Gate 3 – How To Win Akabi’s Jackpot In The Circus Of The Last Days

Baldur's Gate 3 is full of interesting side activities, although the Circus Of The Last Days stands out as one of the best.

The Circus Of The Last Days is one of the most interesting locations in all of Baldur’s Gate 3. It is the home of multiple quests and the backdrop for some of the stranger interactions you’ll come across in Act 3. Whilst there you will almost certainly bump into Akabi, a rather tricky Djinn.

Akabi has a large wheel and is essentially conning people into handing over large sums of money in exchange for that. He does this by promising a hefty jackpot if you get lucky. Luck has no part in his con of course, but that jackpot is real, and in this guide, we are going to go over how you can nab it.

How To Win The Jackpot

When you meet Akabi he offers a single spin for a whopping 500g. This is a ludicrous price to pay for the crap he is peddling, but if you want to win the Jackpot, you are going to have to pay it out at least once. Don’t rush into it, however. We have something to do first.

Akabi will use magic to alter the result of the spin, and if you call him out on it, you will get turned into literal cheese. Instead of falling for his con, we are going to con him. Talk to him but don’t buy a spin just yet. Instead, swap characters and pickpocket Akabi whilst he is distracted. You want to take his magic ring.

With the ring in your possession, buy a spin. You will land a jackpot and Akabi will be rather mad. Select “So did you – I just evened the odds” and Akabi will teleport you to another dimension.

Escaping Akabi’s Trap

This place is pretty darn dangerous. It’s filled with raptors and since you only have access to one character, it’s unlikely you will be able to beat them in a fight. Stealth is required here, so enter Stealth or use a Scroll Of Invisibility. Make your way to the portal which can be seen from your starting location.

Next to the portal is a locked chest with a DC of 20. If you can’t open the lock, just add the whole chest to your inventory and head through the portal.

Inside the chest is the legendary trident, Nyrulna. This thing is very powerful coming with hefty damage stats and several abilities that buff your mobility. It is also versatile, letting you one or two-hand it. Finally, it’s got a powerful throwing ability that deals decent AOE damage in addition to automatically returning the trident to your hand. A very nice reward for a fairly easy detour.

That's all we have for Baldur's Gate 3 for now.