Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has introduced a lot of new content to the two FPS titles along with a new limited-time Event that provides the community a chance to unlock exclusive rewards and cosmetics. This Event is known as Faction Showdown and pits Task Force 141 and Shadow Company against one another as they battle to see who can get the most kills in just under 2 weeks’ time. This competition between the iconic Call of Duty factions also comes with a selection of challenges specific to the team that players decide to join. This guide will provide a full explanation of the Season 5 Faction Showdown Event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Faction Showdown Event Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Faction Showdown Event starts on Friday, August 4, and will run for 12 days as it will conclude on Wednesday, August 16. During this time, players will have the chance to choose between either Shadow Company or Task Force 141 and complete a set of challenges for the two factions. Both factions start with the same challenge of getting 50 Operator Kills, which will go toward their faction’s community total. Along with the regular kill challenges, there are also several other challenges that will focus on different playstyles. Upon completing all of the challenges of a faction, players will unlock a Mastery reward.

Completing the challenges for either faction rewards you with items such as Tier Skips, Vehicle Skins, and a Weapon Blueprint for completing all the challenges for a faction. Players are able to change between the two teams at any time by going to the Event tab and selecting the other Faction, meaning that all of the challenges can be completed and all of the rewards can be unlocked.

Task Force 141 will focus on getting Finishing Move and melee kills when up close and Battle Rifle shots from afar. Below is the full list of Challenges and Rewards for the Task Force 141 Faction in the Faction Showdown Event:

Get 50 Operator Kills – Soap’s 141 Emblem

Get 10 Longshot Operator Kills with Battle Rifles – Smoke Break Loading Screen

Get 40 ADS Operator Kills with Assault Rifles – Ghost Vapor Cargo Truck Vehicle Skin

Get 3 Operator Kills with Melee Weapons – TF 141 Charm

Execute a Finishing Move – Battle Pass Tier Skip

Mastery: BAS-P Battle Worn Weapon Blueprint

On the other side of the Event, Shadow Company is all about stealth with SMG Kills from behind while also being able to bring the bang with Launchers and Lethal Equipment. Below is the full list of Challenges and Rewards for the Shadow Company Faction in the Faction Showdown Event:

Get 50 Operator Kills – Squad Power Loading Screen

Get 15 Operator Kills while Focused with Sniper Rifles – Bloody Rook Large Weapon Decal

Get 3 Operator Kills from Behind with SMG – Knight’s Charge MRAP Vehicle Skin

Get 10 Operator Kills with Launchers – Forces vs. Shadows Weapon Charm

Get 5 Operator Kills with Lethal Equipment – Battle Pass Tier Skip

Mastery: LA-B 330 Shadow Lance Weapon Blueprint

Over the course of the Event, every Operator Kill will be tracked, adding the community total for each respective faction. At the end of the Event, the team with the most kills will get a free skin for either Soap (Task Force 141) or Horangi (Shadow Company) as well as a universal weapon camo and a one-hour Double Battle Pass XP Token.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 5 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.