Troy Baker & Ashley Johnson Recently Reprised Their Roles From The Last Of Us

The Last of Us is such a massively popular video game franchise that it has continued to gain new fans to this very day. With the franchise seeing another resurgence of newcomers thanks to the hit HBO live-action adaptation series, there’s a new desire for more content. While we don’t have a new video game to report on, there was a new project based on the IP that our iconic duo voice actors were involved with. It looks like we are getting some new dialogue lines based on the first video game.

If you haven’t heard, a new attraction is coming out for the iconic Halloween Horror Nights based on The Last of Us. The Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando are throwing together a haunted house based on The Last of Us, and what better way to get an even more immersive experience than by using the original voice actors? Both Troy Baker, who portrayed Joel, and Ashley Johnson as Ellie, lent their talents once again to voice these iconic characters. But interestingly enough, it looks like we’re getting an experience based on the first video game.

Details are a bit scarce, but the announcement of both voice actors coming back to reprise their roles was unveiled by SFX Magazine, which we’re finding out about through GamesRadar. Universal Orlando’s Lora Sauls explained that the haunted house attraction will stay true to the original source material. Likewise, the team was extremely thrilled to have both Troy and Ashley involved to ensure they were able to get some dialogue lines attached to the experience.

Right now, we only know that the haunted house will feature an iconic location from the first game, but outside of that, this attraction will remain a mystery. We’ll just have to sit tight and wait for the event to take place before we know what precisely this haunted house will entail, along with the new dialogue lines recorded. Fortunately, the event will be around for a good while as it kicks off this September and can last up to the very end of October or even into the start of November, depending on if you’re visiting the Orlando or Hollywood locations. Meanwhile, in other news related to this IP, we’re left waiting on the Hollywood strikes to end. This is preventing work to be done on the upcoming second season of HBO’s The Last of Us.