Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – Everything New in Season 4 Reloaded | Season 4 Reloaded Overview

Season 4 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is underway and it comes with one of the biggest crossovers that the game has done to this point. Along with new maps and modes, new mechanics will be introduced into the Battle Royale title that will completely change how the game is played. All this along with some new challenges, camos, and story missions to take part in, it is absolutely diabolical! This article will break down everything being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in Season 4 Reloaded.

Everything New In The Season 4 Reloaded Update In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Overall Additions

This section will cover all the content available to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players. This includes an update to the season-long Event that has been present in both the multiplayer and the Battle Royale, several all-new weapons, and even a crossover event with the television series The Boys.

The Boys Crossover

Prime Video’s highly successful superhero series The Boys is landing in Season 4 Reloaded as many things like map cosmetics, new mechanics, camo challenges, and even full-blown playable Operators. While many of the specific changes and additions will be covered as we make our way through the article, here is where we will discuss the Operators that players will be able to purchase to become members of The Seven.

The Starlight Bundle will release on July 12 at the start of the season while the Homelander bundle will be made available on July 16 and Black Noir will be available starting on July 20. Each bundle will come with the Operator of its titular hero as well as multiple weapon Blueprints as well as other cosmetics like Weapon Charms and Decals, Emblems, Loading Screens, and more. Each bundle will need to be purchased, costing 2,400 CoD Points.

Diabolical Camo Challenges

Just like Season 2 Reloaded and Season 3 Reloaded, Season 4 Reloaded introduces a brand-new mid-season camo challenge that tasks players with getting certain types of kills across the many different weapon classes. This new Challenge is part of The Boys crossover and is called the Diabolical Camo Challenge, taking the popular line for series lead Billy Butcher. Each weapon type has its own challenge with completing that challenge giving players a brand-new grey camo for that weapon class. When players complete all 10 challenges, they will earn a red variant of the camo for all weapons as well as a Weapon Charm. Below are all of the challenges for the Diabolical Camo Challenge:

Assault Rifles: Get 50 Operator headshots

Get 50 Operator headshots Battle Rifles: Get 25 Operator kills from behind

Get 25 Operator kills from behind SMGs: Get 250 Operator kills

Get 250 Operator kills Shotguns: Get 30 Operator kills while prone

Get 30 Operator kills while prone LMGs: Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor

Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor Marksman Rifles: Get 30 Operator kills while mounted

Get 30 Operator kills while mounted Sniper Rifles: Get 3 kills without dying 10 times

Get 3 kills without dying 10 times Sidearms: Get 50 enemy longshot kills

Get 50 enemy longshot kills Launcher: Get 40 Operator kills

Get 40 Operator kills Melee: Get 30 enemy kills

It is important to note the difference between Operator Kills and Enemy Kills. The former specifically refers to killing players while the latter includes both players and AI combatants, so if you find yourself struggling with the challenges referencing enemy kills, go into DMZ or Warzone to try and get them done.

New Shotgun: MX Guardian

The only new weapon in Season 4 Reloaded is the MX Guardian. Similar to the Black Ops 2 weapon, the M1216, this full-auto shotgun will fire three times before the player rotates the barrel. Unlike other weapons, the MX Guardian will be part of the Battle Pass. Since the start of the season, there has been a “CLASSIFIED” sector on the Battle Pass that unlocks with the Season 4 Reloaded Update. This sector won’t be unlocked via Battle Pass Tokens, however, as each item will require players to complete a challenge with the MX Guardian being the HVT reward in the sector. Once players unlock any of the adjacent Sectors, which include D2, D3, D4, D5, D6, or D7, they can begin to work on these challenges. Below is the full list of the Classified Battle Pass sector challenges and their rewards:

Dependable Emblem: Get 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns.

Get 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns. Gunfire Calling Card: Get 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns.

Get 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns. Fanning Hutch Loading Screen: Get 10 Headshot Operator Kills with Shotguns.

Get 10 Headshot Operator Kills with Shotguns. 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token: Get 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns.

Get 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns. MX Guardian: Earn All Sector Rewards.

Modern Warfare 2

Where the start of Season 4 saw a lot of new stuff like 6 maps and a new season on Ranked Play come to Modern Warfare 2, the mid-season update is much lighter for the premium title. There is only one new multiplayer map coming to the title as well as the bombastic conclusion to the Raid series that began back in Season 1 Reloaded.

1 New Core Map: Vondel Waterfront

The core 6v6 modes of Modern Warfare 2 are getting one new map in the new update. Part of the Vondel Warzone map introduced at the start of Season 4, Vondel Waterfront is a collection of condos on a pier. While certain routes have been changed from its Warzone counterpart players will find themselves in tight, close-quarter engagements while also having to use the water to their advantage.

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Series Finale: Atomgrad Episode 4

The Spec Ops Raids that have been introduced across the post-launch season tackle the next chapters of the Modern Warfare story, reintroducing many characters and plot threads from the 2019 title. After the ending of the Atomgrad Raid Episode 3, Task Force 141 has found themselves taken prisoner by ally-turned-enemy Hadir. With a nuclear warhead in play, it is up to the trio of Alex, Price, and Farah to escape capture and stop whatever plans he might have, but the team will need to be aware of their surroundings as they never know who could be ready to shoot them in the back.

Warzone

Warzone is where the bulk of the content for the new season will be introduced, with many gameplay alterations to certain maps as well as new mechanics exclusive to The Boys crossover event.

Temp V Field Upgrade

Around the map, players will be able to find Temporary Compound V, a weaker version of the chemical that creates the Supes in The Boys. A major plot point in the show’s third season Temp V gives ordinary people superpowers for a limited time. Just like how it is in the show, players that find this Field Upgrade will be given a power at random. This power can be one of 4 abilities:

Charge Jump: Similar to the leap zombies were given in the Haunting of Verdansk or Rebirth of the Dead modes, players granted this ability will be able to jump extremely high and far with no fall damage taken when landing from the leap.

Similar to the leap zombies were given in the Haunting of Verdansk or Rebirth of the Dead modes, players granted this ability will be able to jump extremely high and far with no fall damage taken when landing from the leap. Electric Shockwave: Described as a “super-EMP,” this ability will cause a large electric explosion around the player which will injure players and AI around them as well as disable electronics and vehicles.

Described as a “super-EMP,” this ability will cause a large electric explosion around the player which will injure players and AI around them as well as disable electronics and vehicles. Laser Vision: Just as it says in the title, this ability will grant players the power of Homelander as they will float in the air and fire a deadly ray of lasers from their eyes, vaporizing anyone in front of them.

Just as it says in the title, this ability will grant players the power of Homelander as they will float in the air and fire a deadly ray of lasers from their eyes, vaporizing anyone in front of them. Teleport: Arguably the most straightforward, this ability will cause the player to teleport high into the sky, functioning as an instant Redeploy Drone.

Vondel Battle Royale

Vondel was the new map added to Warzone 2.0 at the start of Season 4, though it was only playable as a Resurgence map and in the DMZ mode. Now, the European city comes to the classic Battle Royale mode.

New Vondel Gulag

To go along with the new Battle Royale mode for Vondel, there will also be a new Gulag exclusive to the map. Set in the crumbling ruins beneath the city, this new Gulag is a three-lane map that takes heavy inspiration from the first ever Gulag in Warzone 1, the Verdansk showers.

Portable Redeploy Drone Field Upgrade

The Redeploy Drones are some of the most useful parts of any Warzone map as it quickly allows players to reposition. Now, players will be able to find Portable Redeploy Drone Field Upgrade, allowing players to put down their own P.R.O. instead of having to go to one of the pre-placed ones found across the map.

DMZ

NOTE: The DMZ mode will get its own detailed breakdown ahead of the upcoming Season 4 Reloaded Update. This article will be updated when new information is provided about the extraction mode.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.