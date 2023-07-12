Tears of the Kingdom Players Are Resorting To Breaking The Game For New Parts

A massive fan base is enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. After the success of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo was able to keep the momentum going with this latest installment. But don’t count on players sitting idly by for another installment to come their way. Instead, players are going into the game and seeking out new items that might not have been intended to be used. This new movement has even sparked a Reddit community to share their discoveries.

Thanks to a report from DualShockers, we’re discovering that Nintendo Switch owners are diving further into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Today we’re finding that players are now looking to use items that are not meant to be accessible. The Reddit community called Hyrule Detachable Parts Division, better known now as HDPD, is all about finding out how to detach parts of the environment for your personal use successfully. Some items are rather easily manipulated to become free from their fixed placement, while others are proving to be far more difficult.

The community’s goal is to aid each other in breaking sections of the game to make use of these items. After all, a significant component of this game has been the ability to connect items together to create makeshift vehicles or tools. Of course, we’ve seen plenty of failed attempts, and questions arise on whether some objects in the game are impossible to use. Meanwhile, this is only sparking a fire in the community in hopes of successfully finding a solution. We’re sure that there are bound to be plenty of new discoveries that pop up now with the growing community aiding each other in finding what is a bit easier to manipulate within the game.

With that said, if you haven’t already given The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s proven to be one of the must-have Nintendo Switch games available. This title launched in the marketplace back in May of this year, with the narrative set after the events from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In the game narrative, Link is off on another adventure to find Princess Zelda and stop the Demon King as it seeks to destroy the world. Of course, if you want to learn more about the game, then we have a Before You Buy video coverage which you can check out down below.