Dredge: How To Catch Anglerfish

There is a lot of fish in Dredge. Not just your run-of-the-mill tuna swimming around all willy-nilly. No, no, no, Dredge is filled to the brim with the unusual and, more importantly, the dangerous. Things are more than capable of tearing your boat apart without a second thought. Abominations that threaten your sanity. It’s all here, and it’s glorious.

Almost as a way to better serve the concept of experimentation and exploration, Dredge leaves a lot of things unexplained. But not everyone wants to wander the ocean for that one specific fish that only spawns in that one specific area, and that’s where we come in. The Anglerfish can be quite a pain to track down, but we’ve got you covered.

Where To Find The Anglerfish

You can find the Anglerfish around the Stellar Basin, a place you will find yourself nervously tiptoeing around. This is because the Stellar Basin is one of the more dangerous locations in Dredge, being home to multiple sea monsters and even a heat-seeking tornado that is out for blood. Throw in some madness, and you’re in trouble.

Thankfully, the Anglerfish tends to exist outside the main basin itself, which makes many of the threats that exist within the basin less, well, threatening. Not only that, the Anglerfish can be caught at any time of the day, meaning you don’t have to risk your sanity trying to nab this thing.

You can find the Anglerfish southwest of the Old Fortress. We managed to find ours around about B3 on the map, and they were marked in the game world with little fish with white lights on their head. Just make your way out to sea, and you’ll find them in no time at all.

Be sure to keep an eye out for a sunken treasure chest in this area. It’s full of valuable materials that will help you on your journey.

How To Catch Anglerfish

Anglerfish are tied to a quest that revolves around Hadal and Abyssal fishing. Because of this, Anglerfish require an Abyssal rod to catch. Thankfully, by the time you get tasked with catching one of these fish, you would have received a rod capable of reaching the abyss, the Sampling Device.

You can catch the Anglerfish with this, however, we recommend going that extra step. Spend 1 Research Part to unlock the Bottomless Line, as this will triple your fishing speed and unlock Hadal fishing. Why do you want Hadal fishing? Two other fish in this very questline require Hadal fishing to catch. Three fish with one rod.

Once you have caught your Anglerfish be sure to return to the Old Fortress to hand it in before it goes rotten. You can also sell any spares at the Starlight Pontoon for a pretty penny.

That’s all we have on Dredge for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Walkthroughs for more Dredge content. Beware of the terrors hiding in the deep.