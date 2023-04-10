Dredge: How To Catch The Spotlight Loosejaw

Between regular fish, and fish that threaten to tear apart the delicate fabrics of your psyche, there is a lot to catch in Dredge. Finding them and figuring out how to nab the equipment needed is a lot of fun, however, not much is explained in Dredge. This is all part of the ominous mystery that permeates the entire game – an attempt to push experimentation and exploration. Basically, you have to figure it out for yourself.

At least, that’s the theory. In reality, not everyone wants to wander alone in the dark. Some people just want to grab the thing and move on to the next cool thing – which is totally valid. Spotlight Loosejaws are one of the hard-to-find fish and one that is tied to a fairly important quest. Let’s hunt them down.

Where To Find The Spotlight Loosejaw

Spotlight Loosejaws appear around the rather notorious Stellar Basin. This location is one of the earliest destinations you are sent to – and one of the most dangerous. Not only that, but it also just so happens to be one filled with puzzles and mysteries. You can find this elusive fish during the day or night.

Being in the Stellar Basin there are a few things you need to watch out for. Namely, the giant sea monsters that inhabit this place. Firstly, there is a giant tentacle monster in the centre of the Basin that will tear your ship apart in seconds. Then there is the giant mutated shark that will take chunks out of your boat. Neither is fun to deal with. Oh, and don’t forget the homing tornados.

Thankfully, due to the spawn location of Loosejaw, you won’t have to deal with the tentacle monster, as Loosejaw appears north of the Old Fortress. You can spot them underwater by the faint white glow they emit. You may also find Viperfish here, so keep searching until you find the fish you need.

Not only that, you need to make it to the Stellar Basin. This is an incredibly dangerous part of Dredge – especially early on. The Stellar Basin is home to giant monsters capable of tearing your boat to pieces in seconds.

How To Catch The Spotlight Loosejaw

Spotlight Loosejaws is tied to a quest focused on Hadal and Abyssal fishing. Naturally, you are going to need access to Abyssal fishing to catch this fish. Thankfully, by the time you get tasked with catching a Loosejaw, you have been given a very basic rod capable of Abyssal Fishing, The Sampling Device.

Whilst this rod can do the trick, we recommend spending a Research Part and unlocking the Bottomless Line. This takes up slightly more room but is 3x more effective at catching Abyssal Fish AND can catch Hadal fish. What’s not to like?

Once you have caught your Loosejaw, return it to the Research Assistant before it rots. You can sell any spares at the Starlight Pontoon for around $25 each, providing they are still fresh.

That’s all we have on Dredge for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides and Walkthroughs for more Dredge content. Beware of the terrors hiding in the deep.