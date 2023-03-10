Destiny 2 Lightfall: How To Quickly Farm Strand Meditations

With Lightfall, Destiny 2 added a whole new class – Strand. This new class stands tall amongst classics like Arc, Solar, Void, and the slightly newer, Stasis. However, to get the most out of Strand, players need to put in some serious work. To fully unlock your new Strand powers, you need to gather rare Strand Meditations.

Not only that, but you need to gather thousands of them. This turns a rather enjoyable class into a grind-fest that can take a long time to fully unlock – especially if you don’t know what you’re doing. Thankfully, this guide is here to help you as we’ve managed to fully unlock our Strand, and we are going to tell you how you can do it in record time.

More Destiny 2 Lightfall content:

New Weapon Showcase | Strand Subclass | Defiant Engrams | Unfinished Business

What Are Strand Meditations?

Strand Meditations are collectables resources that can be turned into for unlocks at Pouka Pond. Whilst one Meditation won’t do you much good, having between 30-200 of them will give you the ability to purchase a new Aspect, Grenade, or Fragment.

Strand Meditations are therefore incredibly valuable if you want to customise your Strand build, as you only have access to the most bare-bones version of your Strand Class when you finally unlock it at the end of the Lightfall Campaign.

How To Earn Strand Meditations?

You can earn Strand Meditations in several ways:

Killing enemies with Strand Abilities

Completing Patrols

Completing Public Events

Ranking Up With Nimbus

Weekly Challenges

Terminal Overload Missions

Killing enemies with your Strand powers will occasionally drop a single Strand Meditation. This is not great, and in general, you don’t want to mindlessly kill enemies to gather them. Think of this method as a way to gain an extra bump, whilst not being your primary method.

Completing Patrols and Public Events will generate between 7 and 15 Strand Meditations. These rewards are worth going after, but again, you need well over 2000 Strand Meditations to max out a single Strand Class. You are going to be on for a long time doing it this way.

Ranking Up with Nimbus and Nimbus’s Weekly Challenge is an excellent way to gain a lot of Meditations very quickly, however, the catch is that you only get Meditations off Nimbus once during his Reputation grind, and a Weekly reward only comes around, well, once every week. The upside? You get 200 Meditations a pop.

Finally, Terminal Overload Events will reward you with nothing – that is unless you have a Terminal Overload Key to open up the locked Terminal Overload Chest. This will give you 75 Strand Meditations, and this is the easiest way to gain Meditations from one source. A Terminal Overload will take about 15 minutes to complete, so you are looking at spending a few hours grinding them out to max out your Class. You will need to have Keys, however.

Quickly Farm Strand Meditations

So now we know how to get Meditations, how do we farm them in the most effective way imaginable? Well, three things:

Equip your Strand Subclass Grind Terminal Overloads Always Have A Patrol In The Background

Firstly, you want to have your Strand Subclass equipped. This will let you farm those single Meditations when you kill enemies, and over a long grind, these will add up over time. Never go into a Strand Meditation grind without your Strand abilities on call.

Next, completing Terminal Overloads. These will give you plenty of enemies to kill, and more importantly, allow you to nab 75 Strand Meditations. You will need a Key for this, so check out our Key Guide for more information on that.

Finally, you want to run with a Patrol Active at all times. This will give you a steady burst of Meditations (7 per Patrol), and you will easily complete 3-5 Patrols per Terminal Overload. All in all, you could be scoring anywhere from 100-150 Meditations from a single Terminal Overload doing this method.

We would also recommend taking breaks whilst doing this. Maxing out one class will take several hours, and if you are going to repeat this process three times (once for each Class), you will suffer some serious burnout. We got our Strand Meditations over and done with for one class in about a week by only doing a handful of Terminal Overloads a day.

That’s all we have for Destiny 2 Lightfall for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Destiny content.