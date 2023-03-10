Destiny 2: How To Obtain Final Warning | Exotic Strand Sidearm

There are a bunch of new Exotics added to Destiny 2 thanks to the launch of the Lightfall expansion, and one of the most interesting has to be Final Warning. This Sidearm is one of the few weapons to come with the new Strand element, and we suspect it will become a staple in many, many builds. Getting your hands on it is easier said than done, however.

Final Warning is the final reward for completing the deceptively long, ‘The Final Strand’ Exotic Quest. With its sleek design, outstanding Perks, and excellent Exotic Trait, this Sidearm is well worth tracking down. Speaking of tracking, this thing locks onto enemies and launches homing projectiles – what’s not to like? This guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of grabbing it for your builds.

How To Start ‘The Final Strand’ Quest

First things first, you need to start ‘The Final Strand’, and here is where the first hurdle lies. Before you can even look at this quest, you need to complete the Lightfall campaign. Don’t worry, you don’t have to slog through Legendary, simply go through the Standard campaign, and you will be good to go.

Secondly, you won’t be able to accept the quest until you’ve unlocked every Strand Grenade, Aspect, and Fragment. This is where the grind comes in, as doing this can take hours of tedious grinding per Class. The reason for this is that you need to gather thousands of Strand Meditations to complete this prerequisite.

If you want an in-depth look at how to get Strand Meditations, we have a full guide here. In short, you want to do a mixture of activities, like Patrols and Terminal Overloads.

Once you have fully maxed out your Strand Subclass, you can finally start ‘The Final Strand’ by accepting the Quest at Pouka Pond on Neptune.

Completing ‘The Final Strand’

Thankfully, the hard part is over. The quest itself is very straightforward and outside of some pretty tough enemies, you should be able to run through this Quest in about 15-30 minutes. We recommend being Power Level 1770 and above to have an easier time with some of the fights.

‘The Final Strand’ has 7 Steps, and they are:

Talk to Nimbus

Search for Strand-Inoculated Gadgets in Veil Containment

Defeat Shadow Legion looters and obtain their Orders

Find the Veil Spectrometer

Visit Pouka Pond

Complete Osiris’s training program in under 5 minutes and 30 seconds

Visit Pouka Pond

Strand Inoculated Gadgets & Shadow Legion Orders

Once you have spoken to Nimbus, follow your tracker to Veil Containment. Once here, a large number of enemies will spawn. You will need to kill enough of them to spawn their boss. Kill the boss and retrieve the Orders from his body.

Retrieve The Veil Spectrometer

This one is slightly harder to complete. Follow your tracker to the new destination. It will lead you to a large number of Shadow Legion, and a very powerful Tormentor. Unlike standard Tormentors, this one cannot be Suspended with Strand. Thankfully death has no consequence here, so brute force this guy until he dies.

You’ve killed plenty of these guys throughout the campaign, but if you need some tips, we have a guide on killing Tormentors ready to go.

Completing Osiris’s Training Program

This might sound stressful as you will be on the clock, but this is by far the easiest part of the Quest. Unlike the enemies you have faced up until this point, the enemies in Osiris’s Training Program are well below your Power Level. Without putting in any extra effort, we completed this part of the Quest in under 2 minutes. Just run, jump, and shoot your way to victory. It is that easy.

Unlocking Final Warning

With all of that grinding and running around out of the way, you can finally unlock Final Warning. Return to Pouka Pond and pick up your new Strand Sidearm. Be sure to test it out ASAP, it has some quirks that make it a lot of fun to use.

That’s all we have for Destiny 2 Lightfall for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Destiny content.