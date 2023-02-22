Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘The Lost Astrolabe’ Quest | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Lost Astrolabe' quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

At some point in your Hogwarts Legacy adventure, you will unlock the ability to freely travel the vast landscape surrounding the iconic castle. Your first point of interest is Lower Hogsfield, which is also your first-ever Hamlet. Hamlets are small villages that contain quests, Floo, and the occasional shop. Miniature Hogsmeade in a sense.

In Lower Hogsfield there are a couple of side quests you can take on, with the first one being ‘The Lost Astrolabe’ which will be given to you by the rather wonderfully named, Gracy Pinch-Smedley. Needless to say, her Astrolabe is lost, and she needs you to find it. Simple as that really. Let’s dive in.

More Hogwarts Legacy content:

Quiz Answers | Beginners Guide | Gear Slots | House Token Locations

Finding Grace Pinch-Smedley

Grace can be found on the outskirts of Lower Hogsfield standing on a small pier that pokes into the nearby lake. She is very hard to miss and has an audio cue when you are anywhere near her. She is also marked on your map.

Talking to Grace is quite the ordeal. She is from a supposedly well-known family, and since you, until very recently, had no connection to the wizarding world, you have no idea who she is. She is taken aback by this but goes on about her quest-giving like a champ.

Basically, her ancestors died on this lake. Suddenly and for mysterious reasons. They were carrying a family heirloom, the titular Astrolabe. Her father, being ever superstitious, bans Grace from entering the lake, which means this long-long relic will remain lost. That is unless you decide to chip in and risk life and limb.

Finding The Astrolabe

This quest is largely a tutorial for the swimming mechanics in Hogwarts Legacy. Whilst not the most common form of transport, being acquainted with them will help you later down the line, making this a pretty important quest in the grand scheme.

Across the lake, you will see ripples in the water. If you can’t see them, then simply jump into the lake and swim to the northeast. The ripples will appear as you approach, and there are a total of 5.

You will need to search all 5 in order to find the Astrolabe, and they are all visible from each other and in close proximity. Different ripples will reward different things, with gear being fairly common. We imagine you are looting the corpses of the Pinch-Smedley family, which is a bit grim really.

The last ripple will contain the Astrolabe.

Returning to Grace

With the Astrolabe in hand, simply swim back to shore and talk to Grace. She will be overjoyed at your recovery of her family’s heirloom. You now have two options, you can either hand the Astrolabe over, keep it for yourself, or blackmail Grace to earn some extra Galleons. Unless you are being particularly spiteful, just hand it over and continue your adventure.

You will gain 180 EXP, and, in addition, you will be able to keep all the looted gear you pilfered from the rotting remains of her grandparents. We call that a win.

That’s all we have for Hogwarts Legacy for now. Be sure to check out our other Lists, Guides, and Walkthroughs for more Hogwarts content.