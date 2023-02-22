Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Carted Away’ | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Carted Away' quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Lower Hogsfield is the first Hamlet you will encounter in Hogwarts Legacy, and it also acts as an introduction to the game’s full open world. It’s a quaint place with not much going on, but what little is happening, is worth doing. Hamlets have all kinds of shops to peruse and quests to undertake, and Carted Away is one of them.

Arn is a travelling Goblin merchant who is in a bit of a bind. His cart was raided by some rebellious Goblins, and all of his stuff was taken. Arn, being a bit of an artist, is especially upset about the loss of his painting supplies and past paintings. There hasn’t been much combat in Hogwarts Legacy up until now, and that’s about to change.

Finding Arn

Arn can be found in Lower Hogsfield. He is both marked on your map and given an audio cue to highlight his plight and location. Arn will give some insights into the greater conflict between Wizardfolk and Goblins, and importantly mentions that Goblins are being caught in the crossfire, hence this quest. Not only that, Goblin activity is on the rise.

Arn points you to the Goblin camp, and off you go.

Locating The Goblin Camp

The Goblin Camp is quite a distance from Lower Hogsfield and assuming you haven’t gained access to your broom, you will likely be on foot for this. Head southwest and you will be on the right track. Your way tracker will also take you there, so you shouldn’t have any issues finding the camp.

However, as the wilds of Hogwarts Legacy are exactly that, wild, you need to be on your guard. There are plenty of dangers along the road, with giant spiders being the most common. These can be quickly dispatched using your spells, however, be aware that they come in many varieties. Some will attack in close combat, some will shoot poison, and others will bury underneath you.

All spiders are weak to fire, however, so using Incendio is highly advised here.

Infiltrating The Goblin Camp

There are a lot of Goblins in this camp, and more will spawn once combat starts. You can deal with the Goblins in two ways, and that is to either go in wands-blazing or sneak in using Disillusionment. The game hasn’t told you this, but you can perform sneak attacks in this game whilst under the effects of Disillusionment.

Since there are so many goblins here, we recommend stealthily eliminating as many as you can before you start throwing down more explosive spells. Simply walk up behind the Goblins, and once you are close enough a prompt will appear.

Once you start fighting for real, there are a few things to note. Goblin magic is far more unusual than Wizard magic. Some Goblins will attack from a distance using standard spells, but some will grow in size, teleport towards you, and try to cut you with a big axe. Because there are so many Goblins in this camp (potentially), it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

We recommend taking it slow and not spamming spells. Instead, carefully space your spells so you don’t get trapped in a casting animation at the worst possible time. These enemies will hurt when they land hits, and you haven’t learned how to craft more Wiggenweld yet – your potions are precious.

Do remember that you have access to combat items too. More specifically, you should have access to a handful of Chinese Chomping Cabbages from Herbology Class. These are excellent at taking enemies out quickly and can help out in a pinch. You can throw 3 at a time. That being said, you don’t need to use them, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to give them a go if you are struggling.

You can find seeds to grow more Cabbages at Dogweed & Deathcap in Hogsmeade.

Returning The Carts

Once the Goblins are defeated, loot the camp for some new gear and some Galleons. Then, head to the back of the camp and unlock the gate. The carts are enchanted to return to Arn, so they will roll out and make their own way home.

You can walk back to Lower Hogsfield or use Floo to fast travel. Either way, talk to Arn to complete the quest. Arn will be very grateful for the return of his supplies, and will even offer to paint you in honour of your deeds. You will receive 180 EXP for your troubles.

That’s all we have for Hogwarts Legacy for now. Be sure to check out our other Lists, Guides, and Walkthroughs for more Hogwarts content.