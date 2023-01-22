Definitely Not Fried Chicken: How to Unlock Cloudy Meth

The sunshine soaked city that Definitely Not Fried Chicken is set in is not all that it seems. Behind legitimate store fronts, you’re actually growing a drugs trade. At the beginning of Definitely Not Fried Chicken, the only drug you’ll be able to grow and sell is Basic Cannabis and soon enough, you’ll want to add more products to your line such as Cloudy Meth.

You can’t become the next biggest drug lord and expand your empire with only one type of drug. As soon as you’ve unlocked Cloudy Meth, you can assign your staff to work on that station to get your product ready to sell.

How to unlock Cloudy Meth in Definitely Not Fried Chicken

To start working towards getting your hands on the equipment needed to unlock Cloudy Meth, open the dispatch map on the top left hand side of your screen. This is where you can see your hotline orders and complete them. By clicking on the university towards the middle of the map, you’ll assign a vehicle to send out a delivery to that location. Once your driver has dropped off the boxes at the university, you’ll earn points and continuing to complete university deliveries will see you earn even more points. To view the number of points you’ve racked up from the university, click the ‘local business’ icon, beside the dispatch map icon and choose the university option. Under the ‘Meth Production’ heading, you’ll see that you can buy a Meth Starter Pack for 160 points.

There are other items you can buy with university points under Meth Production, but they’re all arriving later on during early access:

Improved Crushing Table for crushing cooled Meth

Small Refiner for refining both Clear and Moon Meth

Medium Cooling Rack contains 4 racks for cooling distilled Meth

Auto Distiller for automatically distilling fresh Meth

Auto Crushing Table for automatically crushing cooled Meth

Fast Distiller for automatically distilling fresh Meth quickly

Large Cooling Rack contains 6 racks for cooling distilled Meth

Auto Refiner for automatically refining both Clear and Moon Meth

Clear Meth Station creates Clear Meth

Moon Meth Station creates Moon Meth

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking Cloudy Meth in Definitely Not Fried Chicken! It could be a good idea to send as many deliveries to local businesses as possible, so you’ve got points ready to spend when the upcoming items become available.