Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet: Herba Mystica Guide

What are herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Herba Mystica allows players to cook fantastical buffs into their Pokemon‘s food. This makes learning the culinary ins and outs of the game really helpful for players. In addition, this makes it so that you can have Pokemon that are just a step above the others in terms of statistics. So it can be highly beneficial for players to learn how to cook with these items. In fact, it is almost a necessity within the game to cook for your Pokemon pals. This adds time for players to bond with their Pokemon and gives them buffs to advance throughout the game. So without further ado, here is Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet: Herba Mystica Guide.

What Are Herba Mystica

These herbs are various plants that grow out in the world of Paldea. However, they are only obtainable by the player through raiding. In addition, the new resources can be cooked into food for your Pokemon companions, allowing you more control over their stats and overall health.

How to Get Herba Mystica

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The most effective way of gathering the herbs is through raiding. Raiding at least the five or six-star level will allow you to grind out Herba Mystica for your Pokemon. This system hopes to incentivize players to participate in Tera Raids by placing the herbs as rewards for the raids.

It has been resourced and found out that six-star raiding is much more beneficial than its five-star counterpart. So perhaps players looking to get ahead early might want to consider grinding out the six-star raids. One of the most sought-after resources that can be obtained this way is the Salty variant of the herb, which dramatically increases Sparkling Power significantly.

Herba Mystica Uses and Recipes

The primary use for the herbs is to be cooked into food. This food will allow players to boost favorable stats for their Pokemon. This is an extremely valuable system to take advantage of while you can. Competitive players will want to use every bit of an edge they have over their opponents. In addition, these sandwiches give players a chance to boost their Shiny spawn rate, a rather sought-after effect.

Sandwich NameIngredients
Shiny Electric Sandwich1x Yellow Bell Pepper 1x Salty Herba Mystica 1x Spicy Herba Mystica
Shiny Poison Sandwich1x Noodles 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Ground Sandwich1x Ham 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Flying Sandwich1x Proscuitto 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Fighting Sandwich1x Pickle 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Water Sandwich1x Cucumber 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Fire Sandwich1x Basil 1xSweet Herba Mystica 1x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Grass Sandwich1x lettuce 1x Salty Herba Mystica 1x Sour Herba Mystica
Shiny Normal Sandwich1x Chorizo 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Dark Sandwich1x Smoked Filet 1x Sweet Herba Mystica 1x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Ghost Sandwich1x Red Onion 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Fairy Sandwich1x Tomato 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Dragon Sandwich1x Avocado 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Steel Sandwich1x Hamburger 1x Salty Herba Mystica 1x Sweet Herba Mystica
Shiny Ice Sandwich1x Klawf Stick 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Bug Sandwich1x Cherry Tomato 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Rock Sandwich1x Jalapeno 2x Salty Herba Mystica
Shiny Psychic Sandwich1x Onion 2x Salty Herba Mystica

