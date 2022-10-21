5 Best PC Baseball Games You Need To Play

Baseball is “America’s Past Time” and thankfully, there are many video games out there that try to capture the spirit of it. You can play these a few on PC right now for example.

#5 Baseball Riot

Who knew baseball could be so violent? Well, the team behind Baseball Riot did, and they wanted to showcase it in a fun way! Baseball Riot will take you into the role of a retired baseball player, one whose former team has been taken by a vile corporation!

Now, with your ball and bat in hand, you’ll have to go through various levels and take down goons, fans, umpires, and more in order to get your team back!

Be clever with how you swing your bat so you can get as many enemies knocked down in one hit! With over 100 levels to play, you’ll have a blast doing this in baseball style!

#4 MLB Home Run Derby VR

For those who want a more “realistic” baseball experience, and even would go so far as to want “everything to be truly in your hands”, then MLB Home Run Derby VR is the one to give a go to. Because as it says in the name, this is a VR title that you’ll be able to do and actually take part in the actual home run derby!

You’ll swing the bat to try and get home runs, rack up points, and prove you’re the best hitter in the virtual game. Plus, you can setup matches with online players and battle for supremacy across all 30 MLB parks!

#3 Super Mega Baseball 3

What’s that? You just want to go and play a baseball game and nothing else? Ok, there are options for you on that. Super Mega Baseball 3 for example is arguably the most “realistic” version of baseball the franchise has ever had.

The graphics have been overhauled, there are leagues online you can play in, and more! Plus, with 14 different ball parks that each have unique looks for the time of day you’re in, you can make sure the “setting is perfect” for your “game of the century”.

You’ll also guide your team across multiple seasons, and thus try and make them better with each one so you can be an eventual dynasty.

#2 Out of the Park Baseball 23

For those of you out there who want the “in-depth experience” that many baseball games gloss over, then Out of the Park Baseball 23 is the one you’ll want to try out. Because this franchise has built itself up to be the most detailed baseball game/simulator ever.

We’re not just talking about playing the game of baseball here, we’re talking playing the game BEHIND THE GAME of baseball. That means going deep in recruiting, training, and even scouting entirely different leagues in order to find the best players to put on your squad.

You’ll have a lot to learn, but once you master it, you’ll have the ability to make the squad of your dreams. Potentially at least.

#1 Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

Ok, maybe that last one was a bit “too much” for you, we get it. How about one that is a bit old-school in its looks, but still plays like an actual baseball game, that sound fun?

In Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings, you’ll have a realistic simulation of baseball while also having a bit of over-the-top fun via the player models. But the gameplay is tight and responsive so don’t let the looks fool you. Plus, you can bring in other players to do some games with you, including co-op play!

Also, the players level up during the game, so unleash their powers the better you do!