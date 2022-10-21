Faith: The Unholy Trinity Has Been Released on Steam

This unique survival game is making its way to Steam.

It’s that time of the year when we like to pull out the spooky games to get us in the mood for Halloween, and we’re definitely spoilt for choice when it comes to the horror genre. How about a return of a classic? We have some good news regarding Faith: The Unholy Trinity, as it looks to have been released on Steam just in the nick of time.

Faith: The Unholy Trinity is a survival horror game developed by Airdorf Games and published by New Blood Interactive that was first released in 2017 on itch.io, before being brought out for Steam. What is unique about Faith is the pixel graphics which were inspired by the era of classic 8-bit gaming and, for those that remember it, the “Satanic Scare” of the 1980s. As you can see from the trailer below, the aesthetics are really unique, how many IPs can you count on one hand that look like this nowadays?

The launch trailer for Faith: The Unholy Trinity

The aim of the game is for players to use the holy crucifix and perform exorcisms, fight back against possessed cultists, and cleanse haunted objects, you know, just the usual. You will explore all kinds of spooky environments such as haunted forests, abandoned churches, and even the inner workings of a Satanic cult, something we’ve all wanted to do at some point, right?

Here’s what the game’s synopsis reads like, “On September 21, 1986, two priests arrived at the Martin Family home in rural Connecticut to investigate an apparent case of demonic possession. Only two people would leave the house alive.” I mean, it sounds scary enough, just like every classic supernatural horror film of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, but it’s a tried and tested formula that we’ll never get tired of.

The series consists of three games (well, three chapters) each following a different story that’s as terrifying as the last. Chapter one focuses on a priest called John Ward, who goes back to a house where an exorcism of a girl named Amy Martin (which is the event that the above synopsis explains) this chapter has a total of five different endings, so you can keep replaying until you’ve experienced each one.

Chapter two was released in 2019 and is slightly different in that it features not only Father John Ward again but joining him is Father Garcia too. Father Garcia tries to perform an exorcism on a character called Michael but is unsuccessful, with the chapter then transitioning to a forest where the player controls Father John Ward. We don’t want to give anything away by suggesting the two chapters are linked, we wouldn’t dream of it.

The third chapter is once again focused on John Ward (this guy just has all the luck) but this time he is aided by a mysterious stranger as he travels the dark countryside to stop a Satanic cult from summoning a horrifically powerful demon – when it rains it really does pour. You can access the full trilogy on Steam now, so make sure you prepare yourself for plenty of scares.

