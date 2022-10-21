24 New Upcoming Horror Games of 2023

There are tons of games scheduled to be released next year in 2023. There will be plenty of games to choose from and it is going to be one of the best gaming years yet. With so many titles it might be overwhelming to follow every single one of them so that is why in this article we have a list of the most anticipated new upcoming horror games of 2023. Don’t be scared, just follow the buzzards… RUN!

#24 Quantum Error

Developer: TeamKill Media

Publisher: TeamKill Media

Platforms: PS4, PS5, X/S

Release Date: 2023

Quantum Error is a survival horror FPS game. It was developed by TeamKill Media who previously made a dark action game called Kings of Lorn: The Fall of Ebris. Quantum Error is a futuristic horror where people use special implants created by the Monad corporation. Humans turn into cyborgs by using these implants. The main base was attacked by an unknown enemy, and you come on a mission to find out what has happened. It is still a shooter but has a lot of darkness to it.

#23 Silent Hill Townfall

Developer: No Code

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: TBA

Release date: TBA

Silent Hill got a big highlight from Konami in October 2022. The company unveiled that the IP was being revived and one of the development teams to help in this endeavor is No Code. These are the folks behind Stories Untold and Observation. Now their in the process of making Silent Hill Townfall which we don’t have too much information on quite yet. The event didn’t unveil any gameplay footage but, instead, is more of a teaser to alert fans of this new upcoming Silent Hill experience. Their past works have been more of a horror puzzle type of gameplay experience, so perhaps we’re going to see something in that realm for Silent Hill Townfall, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

#22 Abandoned

Developer: Blue Box Game Studios

Publisher: Blue Box Game Studios

Platforms: PS5

Release Date: 2023

Abandoned is a survival horror first-person game where your goal is to survive in a grim and scary forest. The whole presentation is very realistic with photo-realistic graphics and overall gameplay mechanics. You play as Jason Longfield, who wakes up in the said forest. You discover that you have been abducted and you need to somehow survive what is yet to come. The world is open, and we can explore it freely. During the exploration, you’ll stumble upon traps and many dangers. Your only option is to shoot or run.

#21 Ad Infinitum

Developer: Hekate

Publisher: Nacon / Bigben Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: April 20, 2023

Ad Infinitum is the first game of a german studio by the name of Hekate. You play as a german soldier who survived the first World War. After the events of the war, he suffers from nightmares. His PTSD turned into a living hell, and he needs to fight monsters, memories, and himself while he’s asleep. It is a first-person psychological horror game where you need to solve puzzles and hide from enemies, in this case, the monsters in your nightmares.

#20 Project Ferocious

Developer: OMYOG

Publisher: OMYOG

Platforms: PC, XBO, X/S

Release Date: 2023

Project Ferocious is a game based on survival elements but you also will shoot weapons. The premise is that you discover an old and lost prehistoric world filled with weird and deadly creatures that are controlled by something evil. You need to fight, you need to explore the world, but most importantly you need to survive. You’ll traverse through thick fog-filled jungles, lakes, and dark landscapes. The environment is destructible, and you’ll also have a chance of finding some vehicles.

#19 Deathground

Developer: Jaw Drop Games

Publisher: Jaw Drop Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: 2023

Deathground is a survival dinosaur game. You need to survive amongst the deadliest creatures that ever walked on earth. You can play the game in single-player mode as well as cooperate with friends. All dinosaurs are controlled by AI. The game is terrifying with the original soundtrack, has great and unpredictable AI, and special character classes. You can pair up different classes to heighten the chance of you and your friends’ surviving.

#18 Aftermath

Developer: One-O-One Games

Publisher: META Publishing

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: 2023

Aftermath is a third-person action game that’s all about thrills and chills. It is a psychological thriller where you play a girl named Charlie, who travels through a European city. There is an alien invasion going on, and she needs to handle it in order to find her missing daughter. Charlie is an astronaut, whose orbital return to Earth did not go as planned. After the city is attacked she needs to handle it all alone and find Sammy, the daughter of hers.

#17 ROUTINE

Developer: Lunar Software

Publisher: Raw Fury Games

Platforms: PC, XBO, X/S

Release Date: 2023

ROUTINE is an action-adventure game set in a science-fiction tone. The game started its development cycle over ten years ago but then stumbled during the development process. However, after years of silence, the game reached the point of getting a full trailer and is coming out sometime next year. In ROUTINE you get sent to the moon to restore the radio connection with the base up there. It turns out the base is now controlled by robots who see you as a threat.

#16 The Chant

Developer: Brass Token

Publisher: Prime Matter

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release Date: November 3, 2022

The Chant is a survival action-adventure game with a psychedelic horror vibe. The game takes us to a faraway island that belongs to a New Age cult. Our main character land on said island in order to find peace and quiet. Everything turns in 180 degrees when cultists open a portal to another dimension. Our hero needs to survive what’s on the other side and discover the events that took place on the island a long time ago.

#15 Eresys

Developer: Ares Dragonis

Publisher: Ares Dragonis

Platforms: PC

Release Date: 2023

Eresys is an adventure horror game inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. The game takes us on an adventure to an island where exiled cultist experiments with an ancient book stolen from his cult. His dark ritual opened a dark Void Portal which allowed some horrendous creatures to go into our world. Monsters have killed the cultist along with all the habitants of the island itself. Your goal is to collect all of the pages from the book and banish these creatures back into the Void.

#14 The Invincible

Developer: Starward Industries

Publisher: 11 bit studios

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release Date: 2023

The Invincible is a first-person retrofuturistic thriller. It is also an adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s book of the same title. You play as Yasna, a member of the interstellar science group. When the game starts she wakes up on an unknown alien planet Regis III. She doesn’t know anything, how did she get there? It is your job to find out what’s going on and where your crewmates are. Regis III is a dangerous place and you’ll need to do everything to survive.

#13 Instinction

Developer: Hashbane

Publisher: Hashbane

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: 2023

Instinction is an action game where you can play both the first-person and third-person perspectives. You traverse through a vast and big world where you complete quests in order to go further into the world. While exploring you need to be aware of the surrounding danger. The main threat here are dinosaurs. There are huge monsters that can decimate you, but you must not underestimate small and agile dinos. They can mess with you too. You will use both ranged and melee weapons to get rid of dinosaurs if you manage to do it that is.

#12 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Developer: Gun Media and Sumo Digital

Publisher: Gun Media

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release Date: 2023

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a multiplayer action game. It is obviously based on the classic horror movie of the same title from 1974. The developers behind this game already created a horror game based on the movie Friday the 13th: The Game. During the gameplay, one player will play as one killer. You can play either Cook, Hitchhiker, or Leatherface. Every character has its own unique abilities that allow you to get rid of the survivors. On the other side, you need to do everything to survive another player’s plans. An asymmetric multiplayer game where strategy is the key, but you might need to run as fast as humanly possible.

#11 Silent Hill F

Developer: Neoboards Entertainment

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: TBA

Release date: TBA

After years of silence, Konami has finally awoken the Silent Hill franchise. During October 2022, fans were treated to a Silent Hill stream event. During this event showcase, we got word of a few different projects in the works. One is a game simply dubbed Silent Hill F. This is a brand new experience coming from Neoboards Entertainment, and you might know them best from Resident Evil Resistance. With that said, this particular game is a bit different than some of the past installments. Instead of taking place in or remotely close to the town of Silent Hill, this game will center around an area within Japan. We’re also looking at a slightly more colorful art style. But the finer details about what we can expect from this game remain a mystery.

#10 Slitterhead

Developer: Bokeh Game Studio

Publisher: Bokeh Game Studio

Platforms: PS5

Release Date: 2023

Slitterhead is a survival horror game developed and published by Bokeh Game Studio. In the game, you will face some shapeshifting creatures. The game is fast-paced and looks gruesome and the people behind the game also developed the Silent Hill series so we can expect a lot of scary moments here. The whole game takes place in Kawloon Walled City. There isn’t much known about the game’s story but from the trailers, it is dark but weirdly fun.

#9 Layers of Fears

Developer: Bloober Team and Anshar Studios

Publisher: Bloober Team

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release Date: March 2023

Layers of Fears is basically the third game in a Layers of Fear series with a twist on the title. It is a psychological horror-adventure game. The game is running on Unreal Engine 5, and the graphics look stunning in the first trailers and screenshots of the game. The games stand with exploration and a psychedelic vibe all around. The newest installment in the series will offer new gameplay options and gameplay directions yet to be revealed.

#8 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs, The Coalition, Black Tusk Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios / Microsoft Studios

Platforms: PC, XBO, X/S

Release Date: 2023

State of Decay 3 is the third installment in a series that started back in 2015. It is a survival action game where a heavy focus is set on building a community and managing resources. The main threat is the world itself which is full of zombies and zombified animals. The third game will bring us a snowy biome and map as seen in the first reveal trailer. The world will be open and full of small organic events. If the State of Decay 3 will follow the previous games we will manage a settlement, send our community members on missions and we’ll be able to control any of the survivors at the camp.

#7 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platforms: PC

Release Date: 2023

The Outlast Trials is the third game in The Outlast series, developed by Red Barrels studios. It will be a survival horror game. The first two games offered an immersive and scary solo experience. However, The Outlast Trials will offer a new option of fun, a cooperation mode for up to four players. The whole action of the game is set during the Cold War, and the heroes are objects of many experiments. You need to survive the trials. Good luck!

#6 Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Endnight Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: February 23, 2023

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to the first game by the name of The Forest that came out over four years ago in 2018. In the game, you play as a castaway who was on a helicopter that crashed onto the mysterious forest. Our goal is to find our missing mates and find a way to escape that dreadful place. It will not be easy at all, because the forest is inhabited by the somewhat familiar wild mutated creatures. It is fully a survival horror game with a focus on building and exploration.

#5 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC World Publishing

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release Date: 2023

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a sequel to the 2007 game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl. We once again go back to the dark areas of the Zone, a terrain around the Chornobyl nuclear plant. In the game, we play as Skif. In the year 2006, there was another explosion in the nuclear plant and there is a mysterious and powerful energy source inside the Zone. You need to go there and discover the mysteries laying there, but you’ll stumble upon other people and weird, scary, mutated creatures.

#4 Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release Date: 2023

Alan Wake 2 is a sequel to the first game featuring a writer in mysterious forests and lands fighting with shadows. The whole game will be a survival horror game this time, so it will introduce a lot of new gameplay elements of the game. It will play completely differently, but the familiar atmosphere should be preserved. The game is developed by Remedy Entertainment who created some great games like Max Payne and Control.

#3 Silent Hill 2 Remake

Developer: Bloober Team

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

Silent Hill fans eagerly await Konami’s team to bring the franchise back to life. It’s been years since we received a game, but in October of 2022, Konami finally unveiled their plans for the IP. One of the projects in the works is a remake of Silent Hill 2, one of the more highly praised installments of the entire franchise. Bloober Team, the folks behind The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Blair Witch, are working on this remake. The development team also noted that they are trying to keep the original story intact but providing new means to immerse players into this horrifying game world further. One of the ways they are doing that is with an over-the-shoulder camera. Veteran players and newcomers will get a chance to step into the role of James Sunderland, who ventures into the town of Silent Hill with hopes that his believed deceased wife is still alive.

#2 Resident Evil 4 Remake

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release Date: March 24, 2023

Resident Evil 4 which is scheduled to release in 2023 is a remake of the first game. Similar to Resident Evil 2 and 3 that came out it will feature a completely overhauled game, graphics, and gameplay. In Resident Evil 4 you’ll play as Leon Kennedy who needs to save the daughter of the president. Six years after the events from the second game Leon was promoted to the special agent of the United States of America. He will fight zombies, weird creatures, and the Los Illuminados cult in order to save Ashley Graham.

#1 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studio

Publisher: Electronic Arts Inc.

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release Date: January 27, 2023

Dead Space which is scheduled to release in 2023 is a remade game from 2008. It will feature a completely new graphical and audio presentation, and the story will remain the same, but everything else is new and refreshed. The game will finally be up to today’s standards. One of the greatest single-player survival games is coming to us once again. In Dead Space, you play as Isaac Clarke and you need to check the mysterious space signal. After reaching the space station you discover that everyone has been murdered and gruesome monsters are roaming the ship.