New One Piece: Red Trailer Teases More Of The Plot

The One Piece franchise is undoubtedly one of the most successful pieces of media ever. The manga has been a hit for years, and the anime has over 1000 episodes and 15 movies. It’s even spawned multiple video games and more. It’s true that the franchise will soon end, first with the manga and then with the anime, but it’s going to go out on top. If you need any proof of this, you need only look at the movie about to hit the West in One Piece: Red. The film is the 15th in the franchise’s line and will tell another unique story. One that has already been a hit in Japan.

The synopsis for the film reads like a typical episode/movie for the show. In this case, we will meet the “Ultimate Diva” in Uta. She is a singer whose voice is legendary across the seas. When Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates come to watch one of their shows, the crew is shocked to learn that Uta and Luffy were once good friends. The reason for this is that Uta is the daughter of Shanks. One Piece fans will know just how important that character is to Luffy. Anyway, the “main point” of the plot, or so we’re told, is that Uta will reveal her connection to Shanks at her latest performance.

At first, fans might have thought the plot would revolve around Uta getting into danger because of her diva status and Luffy would rally the Straw Hats to defend her. But a new trailer shows off some spoiler-ish elements to the film’s plot, and things are taking a darker turn.

As you can see, the relationship between Uta and Shanks isn’t as comforting as you might have hoped. He abandons her, and she holds resentment toward that. Plus, we see the question of “friend or foe?” brought up in the trailer, with scenes of her standing apart from Luffy aggressively. To be fair, it’s not clear when in the story this is, but she will be a part of the central conflict, no doubt. In the end, Luffy might have to “bring her back to the right side” to save his friend.

No matter what, we see the Straw Hat Pirates in action and using various moves on unknown foes. We even see Luffy caught up in a familiar “execution pose” that many will see as a callback to Gol D. Roger.

The truth, whatever it may be, will be revealed when One Piece: Red arrives in the West on November 4th. What will be curious is how well it does in theaters. In Japan, it made over 100 million dollars. Things might be different in the Western hemisphere, or it could be just as prosperous.

Source: Twitter