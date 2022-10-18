11 Best Baseball Games You Need To Play

Baseball. It’s “America’s past time”, but make no mistake, it’s played all over the world. Video games are more than happy to showcase the wonder and thrill of baseball too, and here are 11 titles that show this off beautifully.

#11 Baseball Riot

Usually, a riot happening in baseball is a bad thing, because that means the benches have cleared, hands are being thrown, and so on and so forth. The players might like it, same with the fans, but the higher-ups? Not so much.

In the GAME Baseball Riot, you’ll be a retired baseball player who has to go off on a set of annoying fans, corrupt officials, and just overall bad people because they have captured your former team and you have to free them!

Use your bat and baseball and plow through over 100 levels in order to get your team back!

#10 MLB Home Run Derby VR

It’s not surprising at all the there are baseball games in virtual reality. After all, many fans wish they could “have the feeling” of being in the ballparks as they watched the games, or of course, being in the games themselves.

Now, MLB Home Run Derby VR will help you have that as you crank out home runs one after another. You’ll be able to see yourself in the 30 different parks of MLB, and then perfect your swing over time so you can get a high score with your home runs.

Plus, you can go online and fight other players in home run competitions and more!

#9 Out of the Park Baseball 23

Out of the Park Baseball 23 is arguably one of the most in-depth baseball games ever created. In fact, it’s so deep that they had to add a really deep tutorial to help you understand everything that goes on with it.

Why is that? Because as they note, “If it happens in baseball, it happens here!” By that, they mean you’re not just playing the baseball games, or even managing it, you’re doing EVERYTHING to try and create the best baseball team possible and win with them. Find new players, recruit them to your squad, put them in the perfect spots on the roster, then go and win!

Try the game out for yourself and see if you can make an all-star squad.

#8 Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2019

It’s ok if you’ve never heard of Pro Yakyuu Spirits 2019 before, this is actually a Japanese baseball game that is honestly quite popular in the land of the rising sun. The series as a whole has been around for a while, they even had a mobile game that got over 20 million downloads!

The point here is that if you’re a fan of the Japanese baseball league, this is the game that lets you be a part of that in a way that’ll make you feel like you’re there while also having some classic baseball fun. Doesn’t that sound great?

#7 Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

Yes, this game came out in 2015, but you can still get it on Steam if you want. Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings may not look like a lot of the other baseball games on this list due to its cartoonish looks, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t play it. The game is one to not just appeal to baseball fans, but ones who feel that such games “take a while to master”.

The title offers a “smooth learning curve” so you can jump right in and then get better as you feel the flow of things. Something many games can learn from.

Plus, you can play with friends and all enjoy the together.

#6 Super Mega Baseball 2

If you’re wanting the depth of the last game, but with a bit better visuals to make you feel “more like a true baseball player”, then Super Mega Baseball 2 is the one you want. The game got an upgrade in the visual department but made sure that many of its best features were still intact for gamers to enjoy.

There’s a mode for everyone in this game, including those who want to take down the competition in online play. You can do 1v1 matches, or even team up with a friend to go 2v2 on people. The choice is yours, so play the game how you want to play it!

#5 RBI Baseball 20

If these “simulation titles” are a bit too much for you, then RBI Baseball 20 might be able to help out. This series has been more about the “arcade feel” of a sports title and has tried to make it so anyone can “pick up and play”.

This means that no matter your skill level, you’ll be able to control the battlers, pitchers and fielders throughout the game with simplistic yet intuitive controls to ensure you get the motions you wanted.

You can play with friends and have a blast without having to “know all the ins and outs” in order to win. It’s just a fun baseball game.

#4 Super Mega Baseball 3

We’ve already shown you a couple of the Super Mega Baseball titles, so why not show you one more? Super Mega Baseball 3 promises to be the best of the bunch, as it adapts its gameplay to be more in-depth, but also, more inclusive.

How so? Well, sometimes sports games can be a bit overwhelming with all you have to do in order to win a single match. So, Super Mega Baseball 3 lets you scale down the difficult so you can slowly build yourself up over time.

That goes for the franchise mode too, as you’ll be able to help a team grow and evolve over the course of seasons instead of just one.

#3 Wii Sports

Wii Sports was never meant to be the most complex video game of all time, but it definitely gets the distinction of being one of the easiest to pick up and play and have fun with friends with. Including having fun on the baseball diamond.

In fact, the game will let you play that game in two different ways, as a pitcher, and as a batter. You’ll need to handle the Wiimote carefully, very carefully, in order to make sure you get the right pitch off, or that you get the right swing of the bat to get a home run.

Add that to the four other games that you can play on it? You’ll be having fun for some time.

#2 Mario Superstar Baseball

Are you being biased here? Yes, yes we are! But Mario Superstar Baseball is still one of the best baseball games ever made because quite simply…it’s a Mario baseball game, and it’s REALLY good!

You’ll be able to make your own team full of Mario characters and then go full-tilt as you play the game. Each character has their own base skills that you’ll need to manage in order to win each game.

There’s a fun story-mode type game where you’ll recruit other characters to be on your team so you can defeat Bowser’s squad, and there is of course multiplayer that you can do, as well as several mini-games that you can play with friends as well!

Yes, it’s on the Gamecube, but life finds a way to play baseball!

#1 MLB The Show Series

Every single major sport has that “one game” that is dedicated to be their “go-to gaming title”. Madden NFL, NBA 2K, and for MLB, that would be MLB The Show.

Because with each title that comes out with every new season, the game tries to offer the most in-depth baseball experience possible. All the while trying to help you FEEL as though it really is you out on the diamond with your favorite teams and players.

The game is constantly improving, and the version that’s out right now continues to bring new events to coincide with the ongoing baseball season!

So get in the game, and put on a show!