Scorn: How To Solve The Maze Puzzle | Act 4 Solution Guide

Act 4 pits your extremely frail man against an enormous beast at the bottom of the strange facilities of Scorn. To progress through the level, you have to circle around the giant creature’s nest, extending bridges into the thing’s body so you can take puzzle pieces out. There are three puzzle pieces to acquire, and once you have all three, you can complete the level. If you can solve the maze first.

The maze is a multi-step puzzle that’s pretty straightforward — at least compared to the weird puzzles in Scorn. Your white dot has to reach the orange exit on the maze screen. There are three screens and each one has a different maze layout. The avatar stays in the same spot, so you’ll need to swap screens to navigate dead ends and reach the exit goal. Below we’ve got an explanation for how to solve the puzzle in as few moves as possible.

Act 4 is also incredibly difficult. If you’re struggling with this section, check out the Act 4 Walkthrough, or read up on how to skip enemy encounters.

How To Solve The Act 4 Maze Puzzle | Step-by-Step Solution

At the end of Act 4, you’ll need to solve a tricky maze puzzle. The puzzle involves three separate screens — the white light is your movement cursor, and the goal is to reach the orange light. That’s the exit. The layouts of the three maze screens are different, but the location of your avatar remains the same. To overcome this challenge, you need to flip through screens and reach the exit.

To make this easier, we’ve labeled the three mazes. The starting maze is Maze 1. The maze to the right of the starting maze is Maze 2, and the last one is Maze 3. You can move the white avatar cursor left, right, up and down to navigate the maze.

Maze Puzzle Solution : To solve this puzzle, we need to move the white light to the orange light. Follow these instructions exactly from the starting point. Maze 1 : Up, Right, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Right, Right, Up Stop One Space Beneath the Orange Light Maze 2 : Down, Right, Right, Down Maze 3 : Right, Up, Up Maze 1 : Up Maze 3 : Up, Left, Left Maze 2 : Left, Down

The basic path from the start is — down, to the bottom-middle, to the lower right, to the upper right, and finally to the exit. You have to make a circuit around the maze to reach it. If you view all four maps, you can guess which one you have to reach — only the layout on Maze 2 gives you a path to the exit. All other mazes are dead ends.

This puzzle comes at the end of an extremely grueling level with some tough combat. Remember this trick if you’re stuck at any of the combat sections — run away and hide. Enemies will stop patrolling if you get far enough away and retreat into the walls. After they leave, they won’t come back for a good amount of time. Sprint through and you can get by enemies without fighting at all. Very, very handy for saving precious health and ammo.