Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Zoomios Shrine Piece Guide

Despite how it might initially seem, the Overworld in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is packed full of secrets. While a lot of the Overworld simply exists to get the player back into the action, it’s a nice twist on the Borderlands formula instead of relying on another open world to traverse with a car.

One of the main things that players will be focusing on in the Overworld is the many shrines that boost their stats. In order to make use of a shrine, the player will need to find four Shrine Pieces scattered across the Overworld and hidden within dungeons. After snagging them all, stats will raise and the player can head back to working on side quests or getting through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands‘ main campaign.

One Shrine Piece in particular, however, takes a little bit of work to grab. The fourth piece for the Zoomios Shrine is one of the first pieces that the player is able to see when traversing the Overworld for the first time, but it’s kept locked away behind a giant wooden gate. If the player doesn’t know which specific quest can unlock it, then they’ll spend the rest of their time with the game being laughed at by the unreachable piece.

How to Get the Zoomios Shrine Piece Behind the Wooden Gate

When most players discover that they aren’t able to grab the Shrine Piece, they return to the main quest in hopes of getting a power that allows them to break through the door. Unfortunately, after the credits roll, they won’t have any new abilities that can take care of the door. To unlock it, the player will need to complete the “A Realm In Peril” side quest.

“A Realm In Peril” is a quest that becomes available to the player very early on in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. To gain access to it, complete the main mission “The Hero of Brighthoof.” Once finished, talk to Paladin Mike and they’ll give you the quest. From there, the quest is pretty straightforward: you’ll be led to three different nearby bandit camps and you’ll have to take care of each in turn.

Once that’s over and done with, Paladin Mike will tell you to meet with one of his Knight Interns next to the wooden gate. They’ll open the gate for you and you can grab the final Zoomios Shrine Piece.