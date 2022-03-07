Elden Ring: Best Ash of War Abilities & Where To Find Them

Weapon Arts are back in Elden Ring. These special equippable powers are called Ashes of War — and allow you to perform devastating attacks. These are basically magic spells for warriors, dishing out serious damage at the cost of FP. If you haven’t been experimenting with Ashes of War, you really need to get started. Some of these attacks are incredibly overpowered. And we’re not just talking about PVP. Certain attacks can destroy the health bars of big bosses.

Bloody Slash is a good example. This Ash of War unleashes an extremely fast multi-hit attack that rapidly builds bleed. Once bleed is fully built up, the enemy will take a huge hit of bonus damage — and you can repeat Bloody Slash over and over again. There are other moves that can wreck a boss’s world. Ground Slam, for example, helped me destroy the hardest boss in the series while taking no damage. Smash their poise, deal out powerful critical hit while they’re stunned, and enjoy getting free hits on enemies that are overwhelmingly powerful. Get the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash and you can even double-up, letting your summoned AI partner unleash the same overpowered attacks as you.

Ash of War powers are incredible. Here’s a few we think are the best — and where to find them.

Where To Find The Best Ash Of War

Ash of War are special attacks you can equip to weapons. Ashes of War are sometimes restricted by weapon type. Once an Ash of War is equipped to a weapon, you can unleash the special attack — these attacks are like magic for melee builds. And some of them can destroy everything in PVP or PVE.

Ground Slam: A Heavy affinity power that causes your character to leap in the air and slam down on the ground, dealing heavy damage and shattering poise. The blast is an AOE, and the jump is high enough to sail over most attacks. Can be used on all melee weapons or shields.

Location: Mistwood, Limgrave – Dropped by a dung beetle to the west of the Minor Erdtree in Mistwood.

Bloody Slash: Unleash a Blood affinity attack that builds up bleed. Combine with any sword that builds bleed and a talisman that increases damage when a bleed effect is active, and Bloody Slash can melt boss health bars.

Location: Fort Haight, Limgrave – Dropped by the boss of the fort to the southeast of Mistwood. Clear out the Beast Crest Heater Knight to claim Bloody Slash.

Hoarfrost Stomp: A Cold affinity Ash of War that stomps the ground, spreading frost AOE in the immediate area. Very good for bosses, as the cold area rapidly builds frost. Can be used on all melee weapons.

Location: Caria Manor, Liurnia of the Lakes – Southeast of the manor, look for an invisible dung beetle running a circuit in the shallow water. Watch for its footsteps and wait for it to pass by to collect its treasure.

Barricade Shield: A Shield Ash of War that grants a hardened energy shield. This makes your defense so powerful in the early game that all enemies will stagger after a guarded attack and leave themselves open to a parry. Incredibly powerful against minor bosses and standard enemies in Limgrave and beyond.

Location: Castle Morne Rampart, Weeping Peninsula – Dropped by a Night’s Cavalry mini-boss. Found patrolling the roads only at night.

No Skill: Imbues your shield with no skill. Incredibly important — the No Skill Ash of War, when added to your shield, allows you to use your weapon art (ash of war) without having to remove your shield. You can only use your special attack with a shield equipped if the shield has a No Skill Ash of War.

Location: Warmaster’s Shack, Stormhill – On the northern path to Stormveil Castle, west of Saintsbridge, you’ll find the Warmaster’s Shack. He sells many Ashes of War, including No Skill.

