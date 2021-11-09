Pikmin Bloom: How To Get A Daily Decor Pikmin With The Calendar Feature | Rare Seedlings Guide

Pikmin Bloom isn’t a walking simulator — it’s a full adventuring aid. This free phone game is designed specifically to get you going on long, long walks outside. To grow your seedlings into fully fledged Pikmin (little plant critters) you’ll need to earn Step Energy, which you’ll get by walking. You can walk in place if you really want to, but going outside will let you plant more flowers, search for big stalks, and much more. And there are so many different types of Pikmin to grow and collect.

Like normal Pikmin games, you’ll get Leaf Pikmin, Rock Pikmin, Flying Pikmin, and others — each one with specific strengths and uses. But, in Pikmin Bloom, you can also find rare Decor Pikmin that look completely unique. They’ll start appearing after you reach Level 10, but they’re sadly totally random. If you’re looking for a specific Decor Pikmin, you’ll just have to hope for the best if you’re using the normal methods of growing these guys.

Or you can use the in-game Calendar feature. If you’re looking for specific Decor Pikmin, it is possible to get one of them daily. We’ll explain the exact steps below. Even if you’ve been playing Pikmin Bloom for a few days now, you might have no idea of these incredibly useful feature for collectors.

How To Get Specific Decor Pikmin | Unique Pikmin Guide

Decor Pikmin are special unique Pikmin variants that unlock after you reach Level 10. Past that, Decor Pikmin will begin appearing — but its random which ones you’ll get. If you want specific Decor Pikmin, you can collect them with the in-game Calendar.

NOTE: To do this trick, you need a picture (any picture will work) and a location.

Go to the Calendar feature in-game. Here, you can post a picture for a date (any date works) to begin a Pikmin Expedition .

, select a photo on your device ( ) and . This will begin an Expedition to the location. You’ll want to choose important locations — airports, stadiums, specialty shops, etc.

to the location. You’ll want to choose important locations — airports, stadiums, specialty shops, etc. Level up the Pikmin’s Friendship, send it out, and it will return with a seedling.

This method is guaranteed to get you a Decor Pikmin and it can be done once per day. It doesn’t always seem to work, but many players are reporting success. It can take hours, days, or even weeks for your Pikmin to complete the Expedition if you’ve selected a very far-off location, but this makes life so much easier. You don’t have to literally visit these locations to get rare Decor Pikmin!

More Things You Should Know: As stated above, you can only perform this trick once per day . Select locations that are known to OpenStreetMap . Search using this app to find marked locations in your area. Try to mark locations such as restaurants, stadiums, airports, parks, beaches, or zoos. You can set the photo on any day in your Calendar . It doesn’t matter. You can even choose the same day multiple times.



Your Expedition will bring back a Seedling for a Decor Pikmin every time. Now you can complete your collection and start grabbing Decor Pikmin much faster.

