Sea of Thieves: How To Get Free Premium Currency | Ancient Coins Guide

Ancient Coins are a premium currency in Sea of Thieves — normally, the only way to get these valuable coins is through in-game transactions using real-life cash. You can earn a few by reaching certain renown levels each season, but mostly you’ll have to rely on your wallet to get Ancient Coins. Ancient Coins are used to get cosmetics and emotes like pirate-y pets, avatar costumes, ship cosmetics and more. You can spend Ancient Coins at the Pirate Emporium, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

If you’re looking to spend less and earn more, there is one way to earn free Ancient Coins. To do it, you need to get lucky and find rare Ancient Skeletons. These treasure-toting gold skeletons don’t stick around for long, but you can 800~ Ancient Coins from a single skeleton if you’re really lucky. There are things you need to know about finding these guys, so keep your eyes open and explore islands fully. You just might get a free infusion of premium currency.

How To Get Free Ancient Coins

This isn’t the best way to get Ancient Coins or even the fastest. Right now, this is the only way to earn an infinite (there’s no limit) amount of Ancient Coins in-game without spending money. The best / fastest way is to just buy them. If you like being cheap (like us) then this is the other best method.

Ancient Coins can be earned by defeated rare enemies called Ancient Skeletons. These skeletons are blue / gold, and carry a bag of coins on their backs. Ancient Skeletons will rarely spawn on islands — they don’t have much health, but you need to defeat them within 20 seconds or they’ll escape underground. Ancient Skeletons make a distinctive sound when they appear, so you’ll need to locate them and defeat them fast before they retreat.

Ancient Skeleton Rewards : Tier 1: 100-200 Tier 2: 200-400 Tier 3: 400-800

Ancient Skeletons have a small chance to spawn on any Island or Fort. You can’t just arrive on an island and leave immediately, you need to stay on the island for a time — be active, spend about 20~ minutes on an island doing what you need to do. If you land and leave, you’ll never see any ancient skeleton spawns.

Focus on visiting larger islands. Larger islands have more landmass and more opportunities for emergent enemy spawns. Ancient Skeletons take the place of a regular skeleton mob spawn, so the more areas to encounter emergent enemies, the more likely you’ll run into an Ancient Skeleton.

To spend more time searching and increase your chances of spotting Ancient Skeletons, try these activities.

Order of Souls Voyages

Gold Hoarder Vaults

Fishing

Ancient Skeletons can spawn in Forts, but they will never spawn in Outposts — they’re just too small. Like Reaper’s Chests, Ancient Skeletons are much more likely to spawn if there are more players in your server. If you’re in an empty server, your odds of encountering an Ancient Skeleton will be much, much lower.