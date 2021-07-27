Death’s Door: How To Beat Betty | Old Watchtowers Dungeon Guide

Old Betty is the beast living at the top of the mountains in Death’s Door — and she’s the last soul you need to acquire to unlock the final boss of the game. To reach Betty, you’ll have to brave the high peaks of the Old Watchtowers, and they’re packed with dangerous enemies. Betty herself is a tough fight that’s a lot faster than you’ll be used to so far. You’ll have very little time to damage Betty between attacks, so you’ll have to play hit-and-run while avoiding everything she throws at you. It isn’t easy, but at least this fight is short.

The Old Watchtowers

Like every other boss dungeon, the Old Watchtowers is a challenging series of battles with shortcuts you’ll unlock along a linear path. The fights here don’t introduce any new enemies, but you’ll need to use your hookshot to its fullest to navigate the precarious pathways. You can ignore lots of enemies and only fight the waves where you’re forced to.

The trickiest enemies are the Spearmen. Get into medium range, and they’ll swing twice — wait for their second swing, then you can go in for a combo. Spearmen usually wait patiently to hit you, so don’t fall for it while they’re slowly winding up. Pelt them with Flame Spells (upgraded makes life easier) and lure them into laser beams. This area is mostly about survival, so play it safe and use Life Seeds on every Green Pot you can.

By the end, you’ll encounter one of those big strange doors with six unlit fire braziers — we can’t solve this yet, so just remember it for now. At the end of the path, you’ll find a cavern and a Reaper HQ portal. The big boss Betty is below!

Betty’s Lair

Betty is an incredibly aggressive boss with one achille’s heel — she doesn’t have much health. You’ll find very few points to attack it, as it slams the ground, rolls forward, then bounces and butt-stomps creating an area-of-effect shockwave. After dealing enough damage, Better will start throwing snowballs and pounding the ground to make snowballs spawn from the ceiling.

Before going into this fight, I recommend upgrading your Strength stat to 5. The regular Reaper Sword is your best weapon to balance damage and speed. To fight Betty, try to stay behind her — dodge forward through her jump attack and strike with a full combo from behind. When she rolls, prepare to perform a dash-attack just after her shockwave.

For this fight, I also recommend getting all the Vitality Crystals you can. Those +2 HP are insanely useful for this fight where you’re bound to take a few hits. I also recommend grabbing the Flame Spell upgrade — you can get off an easily Flame Spell between attacks to deal a little damage-over-time that really stacks up as this fight goes on.

This is an extremely fast and frantic fight that’ll be over in just a few minutes. You just need to avoid enough attacks to stay alive.