Death’s Door: Castle Lockstone Dungeon Guide | All Secrets & Puzzle Solutions

The final true dungeon of Death’s Door is Castle Lockstone, a massive fortress up the stairs from the Stranded Sailor’s docks. This sprawling nonlinear fortress is packed with difficult battles and confounding puzzles. There are traps to avoid and keys to find. If you’re lost and need a helping hand to get all four of the Free Souls and finally unlock that Hookshot spell, then check out the complete Castle Lockstone walkthrough below.

The Hookshot Spell is one of the best in the game, allowing you to cross gaps and access areas that seemed impossible before. If you’ve seen anchors laying around the environment, then you know there’s a use for the Hookshot. The Hookshot is the final spell, so you’ll be able to access almost every last secret once you get it — and that means there are plenty of Soul Energy orbs you can get to upgrade yourself. I recommend backtracking to every area and going hunting for treasure once you get the Hookshot. The final weapon, the Greatsword, is also available to nab once you’ve got a Hookshot. It doesn’t even use magic!

Castle Lockstone | Dungeon Guide

To reach Castle Lockstone, go to the Stranded Sailor area — behind the ship, up the stairs, there’s a cracked wall. Blast it open with the Bomb Spell to gain access.

In the first room, you’ll find a Reaper HQ Portal. Hit all four pink stones and pull the lever to unlock the gate.

Inside Castle Lockstone, follow the path from the Main Hall into the Ancient Portal Room. There’s a [Life Seed] behind the Ancient Portal, just smash the crates to reveal it. Next, we’ll need to hunt down four Free Souls.

First Free Soul

Starting in the Main Hall with Barb the Bard, go through the upper-left door and climb up to the higher levels of the castle. In the upper-left corner of the room, you’ll find a door leading into a balcony room right above the Ancient Portal. Defeat all the enemies to get your first Free Soul.

Second Free Soul

From the Main Hall, go through the north door into a room with tall platforms and anchors. Ignore the anchors for now! Up top, you’ll find another pink switch puzzle. This time pink lasers will appear — you can’t dodge through them, making lasers tricky to deal with. Avoid the lasers and hit all four to get the [Key].

Return to the room that lead to the first Free Soul. On the lower level, there’s a locked door. Use the key to open it and enter the combat challenge. There’s a new Spearman enemy that’s fast on his heels. Roll on with dash-attacks to deal with him. After the fight, you can claim the Second Free Soul.

Third Free Soul

Returning to the room where we accessed the first two Free Souls, take the mid-level path above the entrance door to reach a high balcony with a switch that unlocks the gate in the Main Hall.

Go through this door and dodge the pink lasers! Remember, you can’t roll through them. You have to wait until they’re clear or use walls to block them. In the next room, you’ll need to hit all four pink switches while hiding behind the walls to avoid the tracking beam.

The third beam puzzle is the same — but the beams won’t track you. Just wait for the tiles to respawn, and take your time to hit all four switches. The combat challenge awaits ahead, so use the Green Pot if you need to heal.

Clear the third combat challenge and you’ll gain access to the third Free Soul. Just one more to go!

Fourth Free Soul

There’s more we can do in the castle, but ignore that for now. Return to the Main Hall and go through the lower-left door. Ignore the switches and raising / lowering platforms, and enter the large tile room. You need to hit all four pink switches while avoiding spinning lasers.

In the combat room, you can use the respawning ice crystals to safely defeat the spearmen from long range if you’re having trouble or if you’re very low on health. The last Free Soul is up the ladder.

Ancient Portal Spirit / Hookshot

Open the Ancient Portal, and you’ll have another four waves of enemies to defeat in the Avarice challenge. The new Fire Wizard generates a wave of fire straight forward — but he’s easy to deal with. Just attack him from the side, stun him, and finish him off.

The Spearman returns in the third wave. Take care of him safely by using the Green Magic Vase enemies — run around, knocking the green magic back at the Spearman to defeat him without even getting into melee range.

This might be your first encounter against a Giant Knight. These big boys are much faster than they look. To defeat them safely, bait them into performing forward-slam attacks by standing in front of them at medium range… just outside their forward-slam attack range. If you can do that, you can dash-attack constantly, baiting him to perform this one attack over and over while you dodge in and out.

As a reward for winning, you’ll get the Hookshot! There’s a lot more to do in the castle, so let’s head back with our spell reward. On the way back to Castle Lockstone, don’t miss the [Mass of Soul Energy] behind the logbook.

Unlocking The Elevator

Back in Castle Lockstone, we now need to light four urns with the Flame Spell. Most of these can only be reached with the Hookshot.

Urn #1: The first Urn is through the upper-left door from the Main Hall. Climb the ladder up in the room and go through the upper-left exit. There’s a burial chamber with an urn here.

Urn #2: Go through the lower-left door from the Main Hall, and use the pink switches / platforms to reach the upper level. Complete the four pink switch puzzle with the Hookshot, and you’ll reach this urn.

Urn #3: Go into the upper-left door from the Main Hall, and follow the path to the high switch back in the Main Hall. There’s an anchor you can use to reach a new area — complete the pink switch puzzle. Ahead, the path splits — go through the unlocked door. It leads to the third urn.

Urn #4: The final urn is at the fork we encountered for Urn #3. You’ll need to acquire the extra key. To get they [Key], go to the upper-left room from the Main Hall and reach from the high platforms accessible with the Hookshot.

Signed Contract: The hidden signed contract collectible is found after dropping down from the third urn location. Go through the doorway partially blocked by wooden doors.

Lighting all four urns reveals an elevator in the Main Hall of Castle Lockstone. On the rooftop, follow the path to the Camp of the Free Crows, and you’ll be on your way to the Old Watchtowers. That’s where the final Great Soul is waiting for you.