Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Get Nergigante BEFORE Beating The Game | Rare Egg Guide

Nergigante is a fan favorite, and it’s also the earliest Elder Dragon you can claim as your very own Monstie in Monster Hunter Stories 2. Nergigante is so beloved, that players have been searching for ways to get this guy way, way earlier than intended — and one player figured out a way to do it. Shared by Steam User Stranger1982, there is a method to get your Nergigante as early as possible in-game, which is still pretty dang far into the story.

If you’re hungry for an Elder Dragon Monstie, this is the best way I’ve seen to get one. We’ll break it all down below.

How To Get An Elder Dragon As Early As Possible | Nergigante Monstie Guide

To get Nergigante as early as possible in the story, you’ll need to reach the Terga Region and reach Kinship Stone Level 7 — this will occur after your first encounter with a Nergigante.

Equip any Talisman that gives you a bonus to finding Rare Eggs.

Use the Prayer Pot; use Prayer Charms + Finding Prayer for finding Rare Eggs.

Bring any Monstie with Nest Search — Kulu-Ya-Ku is one of the first on the starting island.

Once you’ve boosted your chances of finding rare eggs as much as possible, you’ll want to head out to Torga Volcano.

Use Nest Search to make all nearby Monster Dens appear on your map.

to make all nearby Monster Dens appear on your map. Then hover over each den on the map to see if there are any Rare Dens .

. If there are no Rare Dens, fast-travel at the catavan to reset the map.

Go to a Rare Den, then use Nest Search again to mark the egg location on your map.

You’re looking for an ORANGE / BLACK EGG WITH A STAR PATTERN. At each nest, search for eggs until you find an egg matching the description or until you run out of eggs — if you search until the last minute, you may also encounter a Nergigante so bring a team that’s prepared to fight.

Using Nest Search makes finding the Rare Dens and the egg location as quick as possible, so you don’t need to search aimlessly through dens. This way you can rush straight to a Rare Den, then rush straight to the egg without any wasted time or exploration. Just repeat the process over and over to get more Nergigante. This is one Elder Dragon you actually can find in-game without co-op expeditions.